Apple has released a Rapid Security Response for iOS 16.4.1. Rapid Security Responses are a new type of update that will allow the firm to deliver important security updates in between normal software releases. Although this is a critical update, the Cupertino giant has not publicly released any notes sharing what exactly is being fixed. So for now, users are going to just have to trust the process and download the update as soon as possible to keep devices safe.

While Apple doesn't provide any details, it does offer some examples of the types of fixes it could deploy with a Rapid Security Response release on its support page stating:

"They deliver important security improvements between software updates — for example, improvements to the Safari web browser, the WebKit framework stack, or other critical system libraries. They may also be used to mitigate some security issues more quickly, such as issues that might have been exploited or reported to exist "in the wild."

2 Images

Close

This update should arrive to devices automatically as long as the iPhone, iPad, or Mac is running iOS 16.4.1, iPadOS 16.4.1, and macOS 13.3.1 respectively. The Rapid Security Responses will be automatically applied, and your device will restart when required. If you do not see it on your iPhone or iPad, you can head into the Settings menu, then General, navigate to the Software Update section, then check the Automatic Updates section to see if Security Responses & System Files is toggled on. If not, make sure to turn it on to receive these vital updates.

The iOS Security Response 16.4.1 (a) is rather small and comes in at just 85.2MB in size, so it should be a relatively quick download. When it comes to the Mac, things are different. You'll need to head into the Apple menu, then System Settings. Head into the General section of the sidebar, then go into the Software Update section, navigate to the Automatic Updates and then make sure that "Install Security Responses and system files" is toggled on. As far as what you should see once you've updated your iPhone or iPad, the software version should change, with "(a)" being denoted next to the software version.