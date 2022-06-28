Apple readies M2 Ultra and M2 Extreme, will rely on M2 for mixed reality headset

Apple is preparing a slew of new devices and it looks like a majority will be powered by more powerful variants of the recently announced M2 processor. While this is kind of a given at this point, one other interesting thing to note is that Apple is also relying on the M2 SoC for its upcoming mixed reality headset.

According to Bloomberg, there will be more M2 products coming down the pipeline soon. As far as laptops go, we can expect a new MacBook Pro 14 and MacBook Pro 16. These models will be powered by the unannounced M2 Pro and M2 Max. At some point, Apple will also announce two new models of the Mac Mini and two models of the Mac Pro. The latter will feature M2 Ultra and M2 Extreme chips.

It comes as no surprise that the M2 processor will be finding its way into other Apple computing products. It also isn’t much of a surprise that Apple will utilize this SoC whenever possible. According to new information, the current iteration of Apple’s rumored mixed reality headset currently features an M2 SoC and 16GB RAM. Of course, the device is not retail-ready and things could change before its release. Nonetheless, this is an encouraging sign that this headset will pack quite a punch.

Despite the M2 still being quite fresh, Apple is already hard at work on its next generation of products, with the expectation that they will be powered by Apple’s M3 processor. The firm could also introduce a new laptop to its lineup with the release of a 15-inch MacBook Air. Furthermore, there are also reports that a smaller 12-inch MacBook is also in development. Luckily, we won’t have to wait too much longer for Apple’s next set of products, with the expected unveiling of new iPhones and Apple Watches coming this fall.

Source: Bloomberg