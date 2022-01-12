Apple has released iOS 15.2.1 with bug fixes

Apple has released iOS 15.2.1 to all users with supported iPhones globally. The update focuses on bug fixes revolving around HomeKit, the Messages app, and CarPlay. It’s still unclear if this build introduces any new features, but that’s unlikely — considering it’s a X.X.1 update. Despite that, it comes with a relatively large download size, revolving around 1GB — depending on your iPhone’s model.

The official release notes from Apple don’t mention much apart from the following bug fixes:

iOS 15.2.1 contains bug fixes for your iPhone including: Messages may not load photos sent using an iCloud Link

Third-party CarPlay apps may not respond to input

To download and install this update over the air, follow the steps below:

Launch the Settings app on your iPhone.

Click on the General section.

Tap on Software Update.

Wait for it to refresh.

If it doesn’t show up, give it a few minutes and try rebooting your iPhone.

When it shows up, click on Download and Install.

Agree to the terms of service, when prompted.

Wait for the update to download and prepare for installation.

Connect your device to a power source and keep it plugged in until the update finishes installation.

The company has also released iOS 15.3 beta 2 to registered developers today. Beta 1 didn’t bring any noticeable changes, but judging by the version number, we are expecting to spot new changes in the upcoming beta builds — before stable, public release. If you’re interested in testing iOS beta on your iPhone, head to beta.apple.com and sign up to the program for free. It’s worth mentioning, though, that you shouldn’t use your daily driver for testing. That’s because beta builds break features sometimes, and certain functions might not work as expected.

