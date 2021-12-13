Apple has released iOS 15.2 and watchOS 8.3, here’s what’s new

Apple has released iOS 15.2 and watchOS 8.3 to the public. The company had been testing them since late October, but the stable releases are finally available to everyone. iOS 15.2 comes packed with changes and tweaks aimed at user privacy and security. These features include some that Apple had teased during WWDC21, such as App Privacy Report, Communication Safety, a tweaked Notification Summary, and more. Here’s what’s new in iOS 15.2 and watchOS 8.3.

iOS 15.2

Voice Plan on Apple Music

This release introduces the Voice Plan on Apple Music that the company announced few weeks ago. Users can now subscribe to it, after they upgrade their iPhones to this version.

Tweaks to Macro mode settings

In iOS 15.1, Apple added a new “Auto Macro” toggle to the Settings app. This latest version of iOS renames the toggle to “Macro Control.” The toggle is described as:

Show Camera control for automatically switching to the Ultra Wide lens to capture macro photos and videos.

Search playlists in Apple Music

iOS 15.2 also adds a search bar in Apple Music playlists. You can reveal it by swiping down in any list. This allows you to search for a certain song or artist inside the playlist. Playing a song from the search results will only queue songs that match the search term, not the entire playlist. So this feature works as a filter inside the playlist.

Communication Safety feature

Apple has introduced Messages Communication Safety for minors in this version. This feature detects nudity sent to children’s devices, blurs them, and shows a prompt offering guidance. It’s worth mentioning that the feature is off by default.

Hide My Email in the Mail app

You can now use Hide My Email inside the Mail app. Previously, users could only access it through iCloud settings in the iPhone Settings app. This feature allows iCloud+ subscribers to create random aliases that forward emails to their original iCloud address. This lets users avoid sharing the original one with websites and people for privacy reasons or other concerns.

Legacy Contacts in Apple ID settings

This release also allows users to add Legacy Contacts to their Apple IDs from iPhone Settings. These contacts will get access to your data in case you pass away, and they may download a copy as well.

New Store tab in the TV app

iOS 15.2 adds a new Store tab in the Apple TV app. This tab includes Movies and TV Shows sections that allow users to buy or rent content from the respective category.

App Privacy Report

App Privacy Report is a feature that Apple teased back in June. It allows users to view the data, sensors, and servers apps are individually accessing. This change brings absolute transparency that makes it significantly tougher for malicious apps to secretly contact certain servers or access device sensors without users’ knowledge.

Emergency SOS tweaks

iOS 15.2 updates the Emergency SOS feature that lets you auto-call your country’s emergency line. You can now either rapidly hit the side button or hold the side button and either of the volume buttons for a few seconds. The countdown timer has also been changed from three to eight seconds.

Notification Summary tweaks

The Notification Summary that was first introduced in iOS 15.0 gets tweaked in iOS 15.2. The summary is now presented in a card-style view that makes glancing at the notification contents easier.

Full Changelog

watchOS 8.3

ECG support in China

User in China with supported Apple Watch models can now take advantage of the ECG feature.

AssistiveTouch on older models

watchOS 8.3 brings AssistiveTouch to older watch models, such as the Series 4 and Series 5. The feature was originally available on the Series 6, SE, and later models. This accessibility tool allows users to interact with and control their Apple Watches by clenching, pinching, and doing other movements.

Full Changelog

You can download and install these software updates on all of your supported devices right now. Make sure to keep your devices plugged into a power source until the installation process is complete. If the updates aren’t showing up for you just yet, give it a few minutes and try rebooting your devices.

