Apple has seeded iOS 15.3 Release Candidate to registered developers

Apple has seeded the Release Candidate (RC) of iOS 15.3 to registered developers. This comes after the release of iOS 15.2.1 to the public last week. This RC build of the upcoming iOS release is now available to download as an over-the-air (OTA) update if you have the beta profile installed on your iPhone. We weren’t able to discover any new visual changes in betas 1 and 2. It’s still unclear whether the RC includes anything apart from fixing bugs from previous builds and improving the overall performance.

We don’t advise users to enroll in the beta program on their daily drivers. That’s because features may not work as intended or even break completely. Additionally, there are seemingly no new functionalities in this release. So installing it might do more harm than good. Beta 2 didn’t introduce any major bugs or glitches, so it’s likely that this version is safe to install. That’s in addition to the fact that it is a Release Candidate. If you take the risk and are unsatisfied with the performance, you can always roll back to a previous, stabler version, though.

Apple’s software updates haven’t been very packed lately — relatively speaking. Universal Control on macOS Monterey, for example, has been delayed from the Fall till next Spring. The reason could possibly be remote work and limited in-person interactions between the software engineers. The company had been planning to bring back its employees to the office, but it ended up postponing this move as well.

We will share a list of new changes and features — if we discover any. If you have the beta profile installed and want to get your hands on this build, head to the Software Update section in General settings — as you would normally do. Alternatively, you can download it from the Apple Developer website to your computer and install it on your connected iPhone.

Do you install iOS beta builds on your daily driver? Let us know in the comments section below.