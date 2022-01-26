Apple has released iOS 15.3, here’s what’s new

Apple has released iOS 15.3 to the public worldwide. This comes after the company seeded the Release Candidate (RC) build of this version last week. This version bump to iOS 15 is now available to download as an over-the-air (OTA) update if you have a compatible iPhone. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to discover any new visual changes in this release. Most notably, though, iOS 15.3 fixes Safari IndexedDB data leak, and all users are advised to update their devices.

Apple’s software updates haven’t been very packed lately — relatively speaking. Universal Control on macOS Monterey, for example, has been delayed from the Fall till next Spring. The reason could possibly be remote work and limited in-person interactions between the software engineers. The company had been planning to bring back its employees to the office, but it ended up postponing this move as well.

We will share a list of additional new changes and features — if we discover any. Apple usually includes major, visual changes when releasing X.X.0 updates. It’s unclear why the company has bumped the version number notably without bringing much to the table. It could potentially be working under the hood to implement new APIs and additions for future software updates.

To download and install this update on your device:

Head to the Settings app on your iPhone.

Click on General.

Tap on Software Update.

Wait for the page to refresh. This could take a short while, considering Apple’s software update servers are busy right now.

If you don’t spot the update, force quit the Settings app and follow the same steps again. You could also try rebooting your device.

Once you see it, click Download and Install.

Agree to the terms of service, if promoted.

Keep your iPhone connected to a power source until the update finishes downloading and installing.

Do you keep your iPhone up to date, or do you not care about software updates? Let us know in the comments section below.