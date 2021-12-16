Apple has released macOS 12.2 beta 1 to developers

Apple has released the first beta of the upcoming macOS 12.2 to registered developers. The update comes a few days after the public release of macOS 12.1. macOS Monterey brings a lot of new features and improvements to the table. However, it’s not as major as Big Sur. The stable build released earlier this week enables SharePlay, Apple Music Voice Plan, and more. It’s still unclear what’s new in the first beta of 12.2, but we will update you once we discover any new changes.

9to5Mac reports that Apple has also released a beta version of macOS Big Sur 11.6.3. The update most likely includes security patches and other bug fixes. To update to the latest developer beta, you have to install the macOS beta profile from Apple’s developer website. A developer account costs $99 per year and will grant you access to all developer beta profiles across Apple’s operating systems.

One of the main features the company teased back in June is Universal Control. It was one of the most noteworthy highlights of WWDC21. However, this feature still hasn’t shipped as of now. Apple had stated it would be available this Fall. After the release of macOS 12.1 last week, though, it delayed it till Spring 2022. We’re still unsure if the first beta of macOS 12.2 enables it, but we wouldn’t be surprised if it doesn’t — as Spring is still a few months away. For a relatively major 12.x update, we expect this build to include new features. Apple usually includes significant changes with these version number bumps.

We don’t advise average users to install macOS beta on their daily drivers, though. This is because features and functionalities could break. So if you depend on your Mac for work or studies, it’s a good idea to hold back, at least until the public beta is released — if you’d rather not wait for the stable release.

Do you run macOS beta on your daily driver? Let us know in the comments section below.