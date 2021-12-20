Apple releases the first beta of iOS 15.3 to public testers

Following the release of iOS 15.2 to the public last Monday, Apple seeded iOS 15.3 developer beta 1 on Friday. This first beta build of the upcoming iOS release is now available to public testers, too. We haven’t been able to discover any new visual changes in this update. It likely focuses on fixing bugs from previous builds and improving the overall performance.

Whether you have the developer or public beta profile installed, you will be able to get your hands on iOS 15.3 beta 1. However, we don’t advise users to install beta versions on their daily drivers, as features may not work as intended — or even break completely. Additionally, there are seemingly no new features included in this release. So installing it might do more harm than good.

Last Friday, Apple also seeded the first beta of watchOS 8.4 to developers. So far it’s still unavailable to beta testers. Similarly, it seems to focus on patching glitches only. The company could be keeping major changes to future betas of this version or potentially postponing them till iOS 15.4. The Cupertino giant had stated it would bring Universal Control to macOS and iPadOS this Fall. However, it has pushed the release till Spring 2022.

It’s unclear what’s causing delays at Apple when it comes to releasing features. A good guess would be remote work and limited in-person interactions between the software engineers. The company had been planning to bring back its employees to the office, but it ended up postponing this move as well.

We will share new changes and features — if we discover any — once the second beta of iOS 15.3 is released to developers. If you have the beta profile installed and want to get your hands on the first build, head to the Software Update section in General Settings — as you would normally do.

Will you be testing iOS 15.3 on your iPhone? Let us know in the comments section below.