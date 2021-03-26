Apple releases iOS 14.4.2 that addresses critical WebKit security flaw

Apple on Friday introduced iOS 14.4.2, which the company is recommending all users install immediately. It’s available now for the iPhone and iPad, and comes alongside watchOS 7.3.3 for Apple Watch.

This update doesn’t introduce any new features. Instead, it’s entirely focused on addressing a critical security flaw that was discovered for WebKit, which Apple said may have been actively exploited. Apple’s support page explains the issue:

“Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to universal cross site scripting. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.”

Because the flaw is potentially being exploited, Apple is urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices as soon as possible. It’s always best practice to update your device when it relates to security matters.

iOS 14.4.2 is available for iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation).

The update comes ahead of the much-anticipated release of iOS 14.5, which is expected to introduce a handful of new features. The most notable being the ability to unlock your iPhone using your Apple Watch while wearing a face mask. That means people who own iPhone models with Face ID won’t have to constantly enter in their security PIN just to unlock their phone.

Additionally, iOS 14.5 is expected to introduce Apple’s long-awaited App Tracking Transparency feature, which will require developers to request user authorization to access app-related data for tracking the user or the device. Apple has released several betas for iOS 14.5, so it’s only a matter of time before the update is released more widely.

According to Apple, today’s release of iOS 14.4.2 addresses the WebKit issue “by improved management of object lifetimes.” You can find the update by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

Featured image is the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini