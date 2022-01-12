Apple releases iOS 15.3 beta 2 to registered developers

Apple has seeded the second beta of iOS 15.3 to registered developers. This comes after the release of iOS 15.2.1 to the public earlier today. This second beta build of the upcoming iOS release is now available to download as an over-the-air (OTA) update if you have the beta profile installed on your iPhone. We weren’t able to discover any new visual changes in beta 1. It’s still unclear whether beta 2 includes anything apart from fixing bugs from previous builds and improving the overall performance.

We don’t advise users to install beta versions on their daily drivers. That’s because features may not work as intended or even break completely. Additionally, there are seemingly no new functionalities in this release. So installing it might do more harm than good. Beta 1 didn’t introduce any major bugs or glitches, so it’s likely that this version is safe to install. If you take the risk and are unsatisfied with the performance, you can always roll back to a previous stable version, though.

Apple’s software updates haven’t been very packed lately — relatively speaking. Universal Control on macOS Monterey, for example, has been delayed from the Fall till next Spring. The reason could possibly be remote work and limited in-person interactions between the software engineers. The company had been planning to bring back its employees to the office, but it ended up postponing this move as well.

We will share a list of new changes and features — if we discover any. If you have the beta profile installed and want to get your hands on this build, head to the Software Update section in General settings — as you would normally do. Alternatively, you can download it from the Apple Developer website to your computer and install it on your connected iPhone.

Will you be testing iOS 15.3 on your iPhone? Let us know in the comments section below.