If rumors are to be believed, we are just a month away from Apple's next big event, where it will most likely unveil its next iPhones. Along with new hardware, Apple will also make its new software available with public releases for iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and more. Today, Apple has released a new update for iOS 17 with the latest version coming in as beta 6 for developers.

Of course, there's nothing stopping you from downloading and installing the beta, just be aware that it is a beta and there could be issues. Before you start the process, make sure the Apple ID you use on your phone is enrolled in the Apple Developer Program to gain access. Without this process, you will not be able to install the developer beta right now. While there used to be a cost associated with this, Apple has now opened up the program and made it free to all.

Once you have enrolled, head into the settings menu of the iPhone and head to the General menu section. From here, navigate to the Software Update area, and then into the Beta Updates section. Once inside this menu, you can set the update option for the iOS 17 Developer Beta. If you have followed the steps correctly, you'll be able to return to the update menu and the update should proceed to download. Of course, this path isn't for everyone, and if you're a bit uneasy about installing the developer beta, you can always wait for the public beta instead.

The public beta update can be accessed using the same method as above, but instead of selecting the Developer Beta, you'll select the iOS 17 Public Beta instead. The public beta usually releases a bit behind the developer version but comes with the benefit of knowing that any major issues in the developer beta have been fixed. That's not always the case, but it is a safer option than installing the developer update. With that said, you're welcome to wait a month, when iOS 17 will be released in full, along with the next generation iPhones.