Apple removes verification requirement for education discounts in the US

One of the best ways to save money on Apple products is through the company’s student discount program. Apple has a dedicated Education Store that allows students, parents, and teachers to buy products at special discounted prices. In most countries where the Apple Education Store is available, users have to prove their eligibility through a verification process. However, users in the US weren’t subject to this verification process. That changed last week as Apple started requiring verification through Unidays. This was done in an attempt to ensure only students and people involved in education get discounted pricing. But it appears Apple has reversed its course and removed the mandatory verification process.

As spotted by The Verge, users in the US can once again buy Apple products with an education discount without having to go through verification. That means anyone can buy Apple products as a student and take advantage of the education discount program — just like it was the case before. However, to discourage people from exploiting the discount program, Apple has introduced new limits on how many products you can buy. When buying through the student program, users can now only buy 1 desktop, 1 Mac Mini, 1 notebook, 2 iPad, and 2 accessories in a year. These limits were introduced alongside the verification process and are still in place.

It’s not immediately clear why Apple decided to remove the UNiDAYS’ verification process just within one week of its introduction. It’s possible it may return in the future. However, there’s no official word from Apple on the matter.

Note that this change only applies to the US; Apple still requires customers to verify their status as a student or teacher to avail education pricing in countries like India and the UK.

