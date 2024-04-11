Key Takeaways Apple now allows genuine used parts for iPhone repairs, reducing waste and giving customers more repair options.

It has been an uphill battle for people who want to repair their Apple devices. The company hasn't had the best track record with allowing people to upgrade their devices, and movements to enact Right to Repair have tried to give customers the power to do any hardware repairs themselves. Now people who enjoy keeping their iPhones running at full capacity have scored a victory, as the company is now open to allowing people to use genuine used parts to fix their phones.

Apple finally allows people to repair their phones with genuine used parts

As announced on Apple Newsroom, the company is making changes to how people repair their devices. As long as you use legitimate hardware, Apple will no longer care if it's used or not; as long as you're using what Apple states as "select iPhone models," you can swap parts out this coming fall. John Ternus, Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Engineering, is pleased about this development, citing that this move will help reduce electronics waste:

At Apple, we’re always looking for new ways to deliver the best possible experience for our customers while reducing the impact we have on the planet, and a key part of that means designing products that last.

Apple locks down concerns surrounding privacy and theft issues with used parts

John also cites security and privacy concerns with using used parts to repair an iPhone, which the team has been hard at work to find a solution for. For instance, if you want to replace a biometric sensor, there are obvious privacy issues that Apple has worked out how to solve. The company is also going to enhance Activation Lock, which is already in place to block thieves from using stolen phones. Now, it will also double-check if any used parts have been taken from a stolen phone and block them.

Unfortunately, Apple never extrapolates on what it means by "select iPhone models", with no supported model list in sight. However, once the program launches, you'll be able to use Parts and Service History to see if a spare part is either new or used.