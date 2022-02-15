Apple Music’s “Replay 2022” playlist is now available, but it’s still no match for Spotify Wrapped

Since 2020, Apple has been providing subscribers to its music streaming service with a Replay playlist in mid February. The playlist includes the top 100 songs a user streams in a specific year, with weekly updates to it reflecting the new rankings. By the end of the year, Replay freezes and becomes a static playlist that users can revisit to look back at their music tastes during a specific year. Today, the company has made Replay 2022 available to Apple Music subscribers who are actively using the service.

As per a MacRumors report, Apple Music’s Replay 2022 playlist in now available to active subscribers. This playlist updates every week, providing listeners with an overview of their most listened-to tracks. Users can access it from the app’s Listen Now tab on iOS and macOS. Alternatively, those interested in more detailed statistics — such as top albums and artists of the year so far — can head to the official Apple Music web app.

Apple doesn’t make its users wait until December to view their music statistics. However, its execution is still lacking when compared to Spotify’s. The latter company includes more detailed information on fun cards that are shareable to social media. It’s still unclear if Apple will change its approach with Replay 2022 by December of this year. It would be a welcome change seeing the company focusing some of its efforts on a more competitive end-of-year wrap.

By getting early access to their music statistics, users can better observe their listening habits. This also gives you enough time to bury your guilty pleasures before the playlist freezes permanently. You wouldn’t want to carry your shame for as long as Apple Music is around. Speaking of, you can turn off Use Listening History in the Music section of the Settings app to listen to your guilty pleasures peacefully.

What’s your top song of 2022 so far? Let us know in the comments section below.