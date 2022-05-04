Apple has reportedly hired a Ford veteran with 30 years of experience

For several years, we have heard rumors on and off about Apple developing some sort of electric vehicle. While we have yet to see any physical proof of its existence, there have been plenty of reports about the people involved. Today, a new report attaches auto industry veteran Desi Ujkashevic to the Apple project.

According to a report from Bloomberg, Desi Ujkashevic has left Ford, where she was the Global Director of Ford’s Global Automotive Safety Engineering Office. She began her career at Ford in 1991, giving her 31 years of experience in the auto industry.

Despite the Bloomberg report, Ford’s website currently lists Ujkashevic as part of the company. While it is unclear what her role at Apple will be, she was previously responsible for “current and future program safety strategy (including Autonomous Vehicles), corporate rule-making, advanced strategy development, Field Service Actions, and Program Safety compliance.” She could utilize her expertise in these fields with Apple going forward.

When news of Apple’s electric car first broke, Tesla was one of the few, if not only, car manufacturers heavily invested in an electric future. Since that time, Tesla has introduced the Model 3, the Model Y, Semi, and more. At the same time, competition from other manufacturers in the electric space has become more intense, with most having some sort of commitment to an all-electric future.

It has been previously rumored that Apple’s electric automobile could make its debut as early as 2025. At the same time, other reports have it pegged to arrive sometime in 2028. Regardless, it will be interesting to see how the company reimagines the automobile, especially since the landscape has changed quite dramatically since we first started hearing about these rumors in 2015.

For now, we will have to be content with Apple’s contributions in the present. The company will hold its annual WWDC in June, where it is expected to shed light on iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, and macOS 13.

Source: Bloomberg