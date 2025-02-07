Summary Apple is reportedly making a new iPhone SE as per recent insider leaks.

The new version is expected to be announced as early as next week and launched later in the month.

Apple is making room for the new phone by allowing stocks of the current iPhone SE to dwindle in its stores.

If you're a fan of the iPhone SE, you may have noticed that it has been a little trickier to get a hold of one than usual. It turns out that it's not because the company is having issues keeping up with demand; instead, it's likely because the company is getting ready to release a new version of the phone.

Apple is reportedly making a new iPhone SE

As Bloomberg reports, recent insider leaks mention that Apple is gearing up to reveal a new iPhone SE. This is usually the part where we add a mini-disclaimer reminding everyone to take leaks and insider rumors with a pinch of salt, but this one comes from Mark Gurman, who has an impeccable knack for calling shots before Apple takes them. Maybe treat this one with a fistful of salt instead.

Turns out, things are moving a lot quicker than you might expect:

The company expects to announce the device as early as next week, ahead of it going on sale later in the month, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Apple is unlikely to hold a launch event for the device, opting to reveal it on its website instead, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the plans are private.

There's also proof of something on the horizon via Apple's own stores. According to workers, the company is allowing stocks of the current iPhone SE to dwindle, which hints that Apple is making room for something new.