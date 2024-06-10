Key Takeaways Get ready to be your own fitness pro with watchOS's new features keeping track of your progress.

WWDC 2024 is in full swing, with Apple taking to the center stage to show off all of its new products. watchOS was no different, and the tech giant gave us a quick look into what's coming for this portable powerhouse. As it turns out, if you like keeping fit, watchOS has a lot for you.

WatchOS becomes your new fitness trainer

As shown during the WWDC event, watchOS is getting some new ways to keep yourself fit and ready. This includes better fitness tracking, letting you keep on tabs how you're doing when hitting your fitness goals. If you suffer an injury or just having an off day, you can tell the app so it knows that you're not going to be burning the fat quite as much on specific days. You can keep track of your statistics during your exercise, and rate how worn-out you felt afterward to give watchOS an idea of what's a stroll in the park and what's making you sweat it out.

WatchOS can keep an eye on your vitals while you sleep

Apple also announced the Vitals app. This keeps track of how your overall health is doing, such as your sleep patterns. This includes tracking your vitals as you sleep and giving you a brief overview when you wake up. If something looks out of the norm, watchOS can give you a targeted look so you know what happened. Depending on what happened, watchOS can tell you what might have caused the issue. The example Apple gave was a higher heart rate than usual during sleep, which it states may be due to alcohol consumption or illness.

