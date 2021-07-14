Apple rolls back some Safari design changes in macOS Monterey beta

When Apple announced its next-gen operating systems back in June, it said that it’s going to redesign Safari in macOS Monterey. One of the things that’s set to change is the tab experience, which was seen in the first developer beta.

One thing that went away was the address bar, something that people apparently weren’t too happy with. You can see that tabs have become individual rectangles with rounded corners, and then you could type a URL inside of a tab. This is changing, and the full URL bar is back.

Today, Apple released macOS Monterey Developer Beta 3, along with new builds of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, and tvOS 15. Now, the space at the top of the window isn’t as compact, taking up more space in your browser window. While some didn’t like the original design, it might be nice if Apple offers a setting to allow users to choose between the two options.

That’s not the only change that’s coming to Safari in macOS Monterey though. The whole browser is reimagined. You can also see that the top of the window is orange, and that’s because it’s borrowing the accent color from XDA. This changes depending on what site you’re using. You’ll also be able to make tab groups, similar to Collections in Microsoft’s Edge browser. That way, you can make a group of tabs for a report you’re working on, one for your next vacation, and so on.

Possibly the biggest change isn’t even on macOS; it’s in iOS 15 and iPadOS 15. Apple’s mobile platforms are actually going to support extensions in Safari, something we’ve not seen from Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge.

All of these updates are slated to arrive this fall. Along with the reimagined Safari browser, macOS Monterey is getting Siri Shortcuts, the ability to share links to FaceTime calls, Shared with You tabs in various apps like News, the redesigned Maps app, and more.