At WWDC, Apple could give a peek at rOS, its operating system for its VR headset

WWDC 2022 is on the cards as an online event happening in the first week of June 2022. Primarily, WWDC serves as the showcase event for Apple’s software prowess across its ecosystem, mainly with a focus on new versions of iOS, iPadOS, WatchOS, and MacOS. But there may be some surprises too, coming in the form of a sneak peek at rOS and some new Mac hardware.

According to Mark Gurman from Bloomberg, Apple could use WWDC 2022 as an opportunity to show off some parts of rOS (indicating “Reality OS”), the operating system powering its AR/VR headset. Apple was rumored to launch the headset at the event, but the report reiterates that the company could be missing the date for a complete hardware debut. The headset could instead be arriving later in the year or even next year. But for WWDC 2022, Apple would be unveiling iOS 16, which in turn has references to the headset and its interactions with the iPhone, indicating that a sneak peek could be in order. The company will be hosting select developers and students in person at Apple Park for the keynote, so it could use the opportunity to let them learn more about what’s coming next in this new arena.

Otherwise, the event will expectedly revolve around new updates to familiar software in the form of iOS 16 (Sydney), watchOS 9 (Kincaid), MacOS 13 (Rome), and tvOS 16 (Paris). iOS could be getting updates to notifications and new health-tracking features, while iPadOS may get a new multitasking interface. The Apple Watch could get upgrades to activity and health tracking.

The report also mentions that the event could be used to launch two new Macs as well, one of which is likely to be the new MacBook Air, while the other could be either an updated Mac mini, or a 24-inch iMac, or a low-end 13-inch MacBook Pro. Mac Pro and iMac Pro models are also in development, so you never know how Apple mixes things up.

