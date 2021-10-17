Apple, Google, or Samsung: Which upcoming launch event are you most excited for?

The following week is going to be an absolute delight for tech enthusiasts. Apple, Google, and Samsung have confirmed that they’ll be hosting launch events in the next few days, and we expect to see some fantastic new products. Apple will likely unveil a new range of M1X Macs, and Google will officially reveal the highly-anticipated Pixel 6 lineup. While Samsung is yet to specify what it will announce at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, we expect to see the next major One UI update at the event. Based on what we know so far, which launch event are you most excited for?

Apple Unleashed

Apple has started sending out invites for its Mac-focused event: Unleashed. While the invite doesn’t confirm what the company will announce at the event, leaks and rumors suggest that it will unveil the redesigned M1X MacBook Pro and Mac Mini. Apple might also announce the public release date for macOS 12 Monterey at the event and launch the third-gen AirPods.

Apple will live stream the event at 10 AM PDT on October 18, and you can watch it on the company’s website, Apple TV or Apple Developer apps. In addition, Apple will also stream the event on its official YouTube channel.

Pixel Fall Launch

Following Apple’s event on Monday, Google will host the Pixel Fall Launch event on October 19. Google has already confirmed that it will unveil the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro at the event. Along with its latest flagships, the company will unveil the second-gen Pixel Stand at the event and announce the Pixel Pass.

Google has already set up a YouTube live stream for the Pixel Fall Launch event. If you don’t want to miss the Pixel 6 launch, you can set a reminder on the live stream right away, and you’ll get a reminder right before the event starts. The event starts at 10 AM PDT on October 19.

Galaxy Unpacked Part 2

On the coming Wednesday, Samsung will host the Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 launch event. It has already shared a teaser for the event, suggesting that it might unveil the next major One UI update — One UI 4 based on Android 12 — at the event. Although we’re not sure if Samsung will make any hardware announcements at the event, there is still a possibility of that happening.

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 will kick off at 7 AM PDT on October 20. It will be streamed on Samsung’s official YouTube channel. You can set a reminder for the event to get notified when it begins.

Since I’m thinking of getting myself the rumored M1X MacBook Pro, I’m looking forward to Apple’s announcement. But I’m more excited for the Pixel 6 launch and the subsequent Android 12 stable rollout. Which of these three upcoming launch events are you most excited for? Let us know in the comments section below.