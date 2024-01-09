Key Takeaways Apple's reputation for Sherlocking is well-known, referring to the company's tendency to release its version of products or features that were developed by others.

Examples of Sherlocking include the evolution of Spotlight, the introduction of Night Shift after the f.lux app, and the replacement of Camo with Continuity Camera.

Apple's AirTags have been a controversial example of Sherlocking, as they offer exclusive features not available to competitors like Tile trackers, causing debate about Apple's control over its platform.

Apple is known for making great products and services, but it's rarely the first to do something. A bunch of other companies develop a product or software feature, and Apple releases its own alternative years later. Sometimes, Apple will go as far as blatantly copying other companies' ideas. However, due to the deep integration of the Apple ecosystem, many third-party options become redundant when Apple debuts a replacement. Apple's reputation for doing this is so extensive that there's even a term for it: Sherlocking. It's happened a ton of times, but here are five egregious examples.

5 Night Shift

The f.lux app offered the same functionality for nearly a decade

Blue light can be damaging or painful to our eyes, which is why so many people try out great blue light-blocking glasses. Another solution is to change the color temperature of your screens to make them warmer. This is helpful, especially in dark environments, since the screens become easier on the eyes. Apple offers the Night Shift feature for exactly this purpose, but you might not know a third-party app offered this functionality long before.

The f.lux app is available on Mac and Windows, giving users control over the color temperature of their displays. F.lux debuted in 2009, years before Apple added Night Shift in 2017. The tool is still around for unsupported apps and Windows machines, but it has been completely replaced by Night Shift on Apple devices.

4 Continuity Camera

The feature replaced Camo, an app that used your iPhone as a webcam

Continuity Camera makes it possible to use your iPhone as your Mac's webcam, and it's a seriously cool feature. Even in 2024, the best laptops still have webcams that pale in comparison to the ones found on the best smartphones. That's why using the rear cameras on your iPhone for video calls can make a big difference, and it's one of my favorite macOS features.

But before Continuity Camera came around, there was Camo, an app that offered the same functionality. Unlike some of the apps on this list, Camo hasn't been completely eliminated. The app still offers advanced controls over your video feeds, but it's not the mainstream solution it was before Continuity Camera debuted.

They were a huge hit to Tile, the leader in personal item trackers

AirTags are a more complicated example of Sherlocking, because it's not like Tile — a leader in personal item tracking — was the only company allowed to make tracking devices. Apple was well within its right to create an alternative to Tile trackers, and the AirTag was a good one. But Sherlocking happens when Apple grants exclusive privileges to its products and services and bars third-party options from using the same features. That's exactly what happened in the case of AirTags.

While Apple opened up its Find My network to third-party devices, like Tile trackers, it wasn't equal. For example, AirTags can use ultra-wideband technology with Apple devices, something that Tile trackers cannot. AirTags also work with Precision Finding, which gives real-time directions to your tracker with supported devices. These two features alone make AirTags a superior option to Tile trackers for some users. While Tile has similar options available in its app, it can't enable official features like Precision Finding in the Find My app on iOS.

2 Sidecar

It made third-party options like Duet and Luna Display irrelevant

Sidecar is a great example of how Apple adding a new feature can toss aside years of work by third-party developers. Both Duet Display and Luna Display offered the ability to use an iPad as an external display for your Mac, and I used Duet Display heavily in its heyday. iPads were typically slimmer and higher quality than portable monitors at the time, so these apps and a Mac made a great mobile workstation.

But like many other users, I stopped using Duet Display when Sidecar became a built-in macOS feature. Sidecar offered lower latency, great Apple Pencil integration, and was far easier to set up, making it a better alternative to prior third-party apps. Duet Display and Luna Display have both expanded their offerings to stay relevant in the years after Sidecar's release, but Apple copied their core feature.

1 Sherlock

And it has to do with, surprise, Watson

Sherlock is where it all began. Newcomers to macOS might not even remember the Sherlock app, introduced with Mac OS 8, but it has evolved into the Spotlight feature we know today. The tool was an advanced way to search for files throughout a Mac computer, and it was far more capable than using the macOS Finder. Though the base application only searched local files, some plugins enabled searching the internet for results, which was groundbreaking at the time — at least, when IBM introduced it in 2001 with Watson.

The timeline of Sherlock and Watson, and whether Apple stole the technology, is still up for debate today. The Sherlock app was introduced before Watson, but it didn't include the ability to search the web. Watson debuted that feature in 2001, and Apple integrated it into Sherlock 3 in 2002. Watson developers say that Apple clearly stole its technology, but Apple at the time said Sherlock 3 was the natural next step for Sherlock. Either way, Watson became a relic of the past and redundant. But the Watson app was fundamental to creating the macOS we know today, and the dispute has become enshrined in consumer tech history.

The controversy behind Sherlocking

The very first example of Sherlocking is a great example of the controversy behind the concept. Apple has the right to develop new tools for its products and services, and it can also make things exclusive to its platforms. Just look at iMessage, a service that has privileges no other messaging apps can use on Apple platforms. But on the other hand, it's disheartening to see third-party developers become irrelevant when Apple appears to copy their work.

We'll likely continue to see the debate over Sherlocking and Apple's control over its platform rage on. The company is already facing numerous legal challenges related to these issues, and more seem to come up each year.