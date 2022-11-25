It's Black Friday, and just like previous years, Apple has launched its Shopping Event. Customers can get gift cards worth up to $250 during it.

It's that time of the year again, when customers rush to their favorite retailers and browse through the endless stream of discounted goods — Black Friday. We know that many of you, XDA readers, are big fans of Apple and the premium products it puts out. Though, throughout the year, it's sometimes hard to justify investing in these devices. After all, the company's price tags are almost objectively expensive. If you have been eyeing a certain iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple accessory, now is the time to make a move. The Cupertino firm has kicked off its annual Shopping Event, and U.S. customers can get gift cards worth up to $250! Below is a breakdown of the offerings.

Get a $25 Apple gift card when purchasing AirPods 2, AirPods 3, Beats Flex, MagSafe Duo Charger, Apple Pencil 2, Smart Keyboard Folio, or Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro.

$30: iPad 9.

$50: iPhone SE, iPhone 12, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPad Mini, iPad Air, Apple Watch SE 2, AirPods Pro 2, Beats Studio3 Wireless, Solo3 Wireless, Powerbeats Pro, Beats Fit Pro, or Beats Studio Buds.

$75: AirPods Max.

$100: Mac Mini.

$150: MacBook Air M1, MacBook Air M2, or 24-inch iMac.

$200: MacBook Pro M2.

$250: MacBook Pro 14/16 (2021).

This offer is eligible through Monday, November 28, and it applies to both online orders and purchases done at the physical Apple Stores. Expectedly, you can't pair these offers with the Apple Student Discount. Similarly, the deal doesn't apply to refurbished products. Once you receive your gift card, you can use it when buying Apple products in the future, or for digital goods — such as App Store and iTunes purchases, IAPs, subscriptions, etc.

Which Apple products will you be buying during this Shopping Event, and why? Let us know in the comments section below.