Sometimes, Apple comes up with a great and unique idea that leaves users seriously impressed. It found one of those in the late 2000s and early 2010s with target display mode, which was a useful and short-lived feature. Target display mode allowed for a compatible iMac to be used as an external display for another Mac via DisplayPort or Thunderbolt. You could use the iMac's superb display as an external monitor for a great Mac laptop or a new desktop, extending the life of your iMac and offering more value. But Apple introduced target display mode in 2009, and it was gone by late 2014.

Apple never confirmed the reason why target display mode was discontinued, but it is believed to be related to the introduction of Retina displays on the iMac lineup. The first iMac models with Retina panels were also the first to ship without target display mode since the feature was introduced. Apple developed a custom internal timing controller for the Retina displays found on iMacs released in late 2014 or later, and this could be the part that eliminated target display mode support. However, Apple should take another look at target display mode. With the quality of iMac displays, the growth of Thunderbolt, and the potential of reducing E-waste, target display mode would be a hit in 2024.

Related iMac (M3, 2023) review: Still alive and well Apple's incremental update to the 24-inch iMac has brought up the idea that the product might be dying. I'm here to tell you that's just plain wrong.

3 iMacs have brilliant displays

The 4.5K and 5K panels could be used for so much more

Close

The obvious reason why target display mode is useful is the quality of iMac displays. Older 27-inch models of the iMac feature a 5K Retina display panel that is still sold today in the Apple Studio Display for $1,600 brand-new. The same panel also appeared in the LG UltraFine 5K, which retailed for $1,300 new and still goes for a bit less than half that figure on the used market. While the newest 24-inch iMac has a lower 4.5K resolution, it sports the exact pixel density (218 PPI) of the larger model. Put another way, the display is one of the iMac's best qualities, and target display mode lets you use that superb panel with other Macs. So, if you want to upgrade your computer to something like the Mac Studio, you could do so without buying an entirely new monitor.

Related Mac Studio with M2 Ultra review: For creative professionals only Apple's Mac Studio with M2 Ultra is one of the most powerful and efficient computers on the market. But do you need this much power?

2 Thunderbolt has gotten better

Target display mode should not only return, but be more powerful

Perhaps the most compelling reason Apple should bring back target display mode is that the feature could be even more powerful in 2024. Back when the feature was widely supported, it could be used over mini DisplayPort, Thunderbolt, or Thunderbolt 2. In the time since, Apple has shipped a plethora of Macs with Thunderbolt 4. We're even starting to look ahead to Thunderbolt 5. The capabilities of Thunderbolt 4 would certainly make target display mode more useful than it was initially.

Related Thunderbolt 5: Everything you need to know Intel is working on the next generation of Thunderbolt with even faster data rates, although there's a lot we still don't know.

For example, target display mode allowed users to use their iMac as an external display only. Users could not take advantage of the iMac's ports or front-facing camera while using a connected Mac computer. With Thunderbolt 4, it's entirely possible that target display mode could support power delivery, daisy-chaining, I/O connectivity, and front-facing camera usage. Essentially, a modern version of target display mode could theoretically turn any iMac into a top-tier monitor hub using a single Thunderbolt cable.

1 Stopping E-waste in its tracks

iMacs could live on, well, forever with target display mode

Close

Apple prides itself on being environmentally conscious, and it's impossible to understate the long-term implications of a target display mode return. The feature is most useful when the iMac's internal components — in other words, the "computer" part of the all-in-one system — become obsolete. Now, iMacs that become too old or too slow are destined for the recycling plant at best or the landfill at worst. Don't get me wrong, recycling is great. But keeping devices in use longer and limiting the need for new devices to be created is far better for the environment than recycling E-waste. Target display mode would both give users a way to keep using their iMac for years or more after their initial purchase, and lessen the need for users to buy new monitors.

Related 5 things you should do before getting rid of your Mac Have a Mac desktop or laptop you want to trade, sell, or throw away? Don't forget to do these five things first.

Will Apple ever bring back target display mode?

Target display mode is such a good feature that I'd like to hope that it can make a return someday in a future macOS version. However, it's been a decade since Apple released an iMac that supported target display mode. Apple doesn't often backtrack on a decision that holds for that long, so I would be surprised if target display mode made a comeback. However, considering that Apple Silicon Macs are non-upgradeable, target display mode would make more sense now than ever in 2024.