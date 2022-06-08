Apple details how Continuity Camera’s webcam feature will work with your iPhone and Mac

During its second day of WWDC, Apple offered more details about its new Continuity Camera feature, which was showcased during the main keynote. Karen Xing, an engineer from the Camera Software Team spoke more about how the feature works. The new Continuity Camera feature gives users the ability to use their iPhone as a webcam. The best part of this is that all you have to do is bring the iPhone close to a Mac and it will connect automatically. But there are some parameters that must be met in order for this kind of connection to occur seamlessly.

The first condition is that the computer must be running macOS Ventura, while the iPhone must be running iOS 16. Furthermore, both devices must be signed into the same Apple ID. You can connect through a cable, but if connected wirelessly, both devices must have Wi-Fi and Bluetooth on. When the phone and computer are connected for the first time, a dialog box highlighting the feature will pop up. Once this handshake is complete, the iPhone can be selected as a camera is not only for FaceTime but also for other popular applications like Zoom.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Of course, since the Continuity Camera feature will take advantage of the iPhone’s primary sensor, the quality of the image will be miles ahead of what can be found on most webcams. The phone can be used in both landscape and portrait mode. Not only will users see an increase in quality, but they will also be able to take advantage of video effects like a blurred background in portrait mode, Center Stage, and also Stage Light. Center Stage will keep the subject in frame, while Stage Light will darken the background while illuminating the face. To take things further, the effects can be used in any combination.

Perhaps the most interesting view from the WWDC keynote was Desk View. This mode allows for an overhead camera frame without the need to mount the camera above the subject. The effect will be created using the iPhone’s ultra-wide camera, showing the desk and the person’s face at the same time. It can do this by taking the footage, applying distortion correction, and finally rotating the frame for the overhead look. What makes this more impressive is that it will split the feed, allowing streamers to choose whether to share this view or not.

Since Continuity Camera will use your phone, when the feature is in use, it will silence all incoming notifications. Any important call notifications will be forwarded to the Mac. By default, supported MacBooks will automatically switch to the iPhone when set up as a webcam. The feature will support a maximum of 60 frames per second at a resolution of 1920 x 1440. In Desk View mode, the resolution remains the same, but it is capped at 30 frames per second. All of this is just the tip of the iceberg, it will be interesting to see how Apple and developers will take advantage of this technology going forward.

Source: Apple

Via: The Verge