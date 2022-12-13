Apple is going to experience some changes over the next couple of years, and one could see sideloading apps becoming an option on the iPhone and iPad.

It's been a year since the Epic Games lawsuit against Apple. While there have been small changes here and there, the App Store has kept chugging along, taking up to a 30 percent cut from big and small developers. However, it looks like things could be changing, according to a new report, which states that Apple is preparing to allow alternative app stores on its devices in an effort to comply with European Union requirements that are set to arrive in 2024.

The news comes courtesy of Bloomberg, which states that there is a significant push for Apple to open up its platform, a push that we have seen and heard from the likes of Epic Games in the past and other smaller developers. One of the most significant changes that could come is the ability to load apps using third-party services. This would allow developers to keep the total amount they charge for their app without dishing up to 30 percent to Apple.

These issues have been going on for quite some time, with many developers and consumers complaining about Apple's App Store and Google's Play Store for Android. Most recently, we saw Twitter make some changes to its premium subscription service because of how Apple conducts its business. It increased the monthly service cost to $11 for those who subscribe on iOS devices versus an $8 charge for those who subscribe on its website.

While these changes are first slated to arrive in Europe, there is a chance that it could be the start of opening up the App Store in other regions as well. Although Apple remains mum on the situation, the Digital Markets Act will go into effect in the coming months, changing the way technology companies do business in Europe starting in 2024. This applies to not only large hardware manufacturers but also software companies too.

According to the report, work has already begun within Apple to brace for this change, with some of the company's essential higher-ups like Andreas Wendker and Jeff Robbin both being involved. While it is unknown when this will officially come to light, the report states that it could arrive with iOS 17. One area that Apple has yet to comply with is the use of third-party payment systems and whether this would be allowed on iOS.

With the introduction of sideloading or loading software from a source other than the App Store, there is always the chance that iOS security could be compromised. In order to prevent such issues, Apple is reportedly looking into different ways to protect its OS, like requiring apps to go through a screening and verification process by Apple. While it is unclear how the process will work since it has not been finalized, the source states that this process might have a fee attached, bringing in some form of revenue for Apple.

Along with the above changes, Apple will also consider opening up its software and hardware to third-party developers. Up until now, Apple has kept its technology walled off, meaning some third-party software and hardware experiences suffered when compared to Apple's own products. This includes the camera, NFC, location tracking technologies, and other components of its iPhone and iPad. While iMessage and RCS are also vast components of discussion, apparently, Apple isn't making any decision right now on this front.

Of course, many changes are coming for Apple, especially in Europe, where it will also need to comply with hardware regulations requiring products to have USB-C. This isn't something specific to Apple, but most other device manufacturers are already in compliance since its smartphones or tablets have USB-C, with Apple being the lone holdout with its iPhones using the Lightning connector.

