Apple has always been cavalier when it comes to sideloading your own applications on your smartphone. It's something that the company does not support and, in fact, has gone to pretty far lengths to prevent in the past. In recent years it's dialed back its opposition, but it's likely that it did so as a result of growing regulatory pressure. However, in 2022, a landmark decision by the European Union meant that Apple with iOS 17 would very likely need to allow iPhone users to download apps from outside the official App Store.

This came about as a result of the European Digital Markets Act, requiring so-called "gatekeeper" companies to open up their platforms and services to alternative companies and developers. Apple CEO Tim Cook has protested similar efforts in the U.S., stating that such a move would "undermine" the privacy and security of the platform's users. The DMA will be enforced from March of next year in Europe, so within the next year, and given WWDC's timing, it seems odd that it wouldn't get so much as a mention.

As a side note, if you're thinking that it was already possible to sideload games on an iPhone, you're kind of right. Using apps like AltStore allowed you to abuse a feature that Apple introduced that lets you install up to three apps for free using your Apple ID.

Companies designated in the Digital Markets Act will need to make big changes

The problem for Apple is that the European Union is one of its most important markets, meaning that complying with the order (or fighting it) is necessary. Repeated infringements of the DMA would see companies faced with fines of up to 20% of total global revenue, a substantial amount for a company of Apple's size. Mark Gurman has previously said that Apple was working to overhaul iOS 17 to bring support for third-party app stores, though no signs of that were spotted in the first beta. This has been a problem on the horizon for a long time as well, so Apple has very likely expected something like this to crop up.

Having said that, there doesn't really seem to be anywhere for Apple to run when it comes to sideloading apps, and it seems the company will be forced to open up its platform. In the Google camp, this isn't so much of an issue, as Android smartphones have had access to third-party application stores for years, but the DMA is still expected to target big players like Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and Meta. One company that is a massive fan of the DMA is Spotify, which is behind the "Time to Play Fair" campaign that says Apple uses its power to give itself an unfair advantage.

While companies haven't been notified yet if they are considered to be gatekeepers or not, the big players know who they are and expect it to be the case. The EU has until September 6th, 2023 to notify those companies, with those companies then having six months to make changes and comply with the DMA. Google's biggest issue will probably end up being its Play Store fees that apps must pay if they use Google Play Billing.

Your iPhone might soon support alternative app stores

With all of the above as context, it's pretty clear that Apple is very likely going to be forced to provide alternative app store access. As per the DMA, the EU says that restrictions that stop customers from being able to "choose between different software applications from different distribution channels [...] should be prohibited as unfair." The DMA doesn't particularly mince words, and it's why Apple is likely already starting to make moves despite not being designated as a so-called gatekeeper yet.

Where things get confusing is that Apple hasn't mentioned anything about this at its annual WWDC, and it's not clear why. It's possible that it held under-NDA sessions for developers that are closer to the company, but nothing publicly was mentioned whatsoever. Smaller developers who may not have been privy to these discussions still don't know what the future of app distribution looks like in the EU, and that's the other part of the equation: will it be an EU-only development?

While Apple has faced rising regulatory pressure in the U.S., it could well be the case that it will fight tooth and nail only to lift these restrictions where it absolutely has to. It could lift some of those preventative measures for EU builds of iOS, especially given that this is already commonplace in the Android world. Plenty of devices have special EU builds that comply with GDPR and other regulations in the region, so it's not all too farfetched to consider that the same may be possible for iPhones.

Nevertheless, if you're an iPhone owner in the EU, keep an eye out for any developments going forward. It's entirely possible that you'll be able to easily sideload apps in the future without the need for alternatives such as AltStore. Unless Apple intends to fight it, that is, then it might be a while.