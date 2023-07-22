Apple Silicone iPhone 14 Pro Case $37 $49 Save $12 Featuring a silky, soft-touch exterior, this official silicone case feels great to hold, and it has a microfiber interior for extra protection. It's also available in a wide selection of beautiful colors. Pros Microfiber interior Great color options Bottom protection Cons Too thick Conceals original design Somewhat bland design $37 at Amazon $49 at Apple

Key Takeaways The Apple Silicone case for the iPhone 14 Pro is the recommended choice due to its better protection, durability, and more color options compared to the Clear case.

The Silicone case has a soft microfiber layer on the inside to prevent scratching, while the Clear case has a polycarbonate build that may scratch the iPhone.

While the Clear case is sleek and allows the iPhone's original design to show, it lacks the same level of protection and durability as the Silicone case.

The iPhone 14 Pro is undoubtedly one of the best smartphones you can buy today, featuring Apple's latest mobile technology. Assuming you take good care of it, it should last you for many years, too. That's why many customers buy iPhone 14 Pro cases to protect their investment from scratches and cracks.

However, those looking for official covers will have a couple of choices. Should you buy the Apple Silicone case or the Clear case? I've used both cases for several months and have a few answers for you.

Apple Silicone vs Clear: Price and availability

Apple's Silicone case is available in a dozen different colors, including Canary Yellow, Olive, Sky, Iris, Succulent, Elderberry, Red, Storm Blue, Lilac, Sunglow, Midnight, and Chalk Pink. From time to time, Apple might replace certain color variants with refreshed ones. As a result, this selection could vary in the future.

Meanwhile, the Clear case obviously offers no color options, as it's a single variant with a transparent build. You can buy either of these official cases from Apple Stores and most major U.S. retailers, including Amazon, for $49.



Apple Silicone vs Clear: Design and build

Apart from protecting your iPhone, a case can give your device a fresh look. That's why design really matters here, as this accessory will be taking over your phone's exterior. But before we actually look into the outer shells, let's take a peek at their interiors.

The Silicone case notably has a soft microfiber layer on the inside, ensuring your iPhone's stainless steel frame and glass back don't get scratched. Meanwhile, the Clear case has a polycarbonate build from the inside out. As a result, its hard edges could scratch your iPhone when applying or removing it. While I personally haven't seen any scratches on my iPhone, there are several threads on online platforms complaining about the matter.

Additionally, some customers have reported that their Clear cases simply cracked when attempting to remove them. I've applied and removed mine a few times carefully, and while I haven't seen any damage, I can imagine how easy it would be to break the case when removing it.

Now that we've examined the interiors, let's take a look at their exteriors. For starters, the Silicone case has a more muted, matte finish, while the Clear case has a glossy surface. Expectedly, the former is softer and easier to grip, thanks to its build materials. Meanwhile, the latter case is hard and slippery. So if you tend to drop objects frequently or have sweaty hands, then getting the Silicone case may be the safer bet. Both cases have raised edges that will protect your display and cameras.

We also can't ignore the elephant in the room. The Clear case exposes the dedicated magnets that support MagSafe accessories, while the Silicone one doesn't. Both cases support MagSafe charging and accessories, though I've found the magnetic attachment on the Clear case is stronger when using my Apple MagSafe Wallet, which conceals the Clear case's magnets. If you don't rely on MagSafe connections, then you may want to consider getting a third-party clear case that has no magnets. Not only will it look cleaner, but it will most certainly cost you less than $49. Otherwise, you could grab the Silicone case, which doesn't reveal the magnets and offers 12 color options.

Apple Silicone vs Clear: Protection and experience

In terms of protection, the Silicone case is the clear winner here. Not only is it thicker and more shock-resistant, but it also won't crack if you drop it. There are a lot of online threads that purport that the Clear case will break If you drop it on a hard surface, while the Silicone case would just get bruised.

We also want to highlight the cases' bottoms. The Silicone case only exposes the speaker grills and charging port, while the Clear case reveals most of the bottom side, exposing it to all kinds of damage. Though, in the Clear case's defense, it's easier to swipe up from the bottom of the screen to switch between apps due to the lack of a raised edge on that side.

Lastly, when it comes to using these cases, you may notice that the Clear one feels cheaply built. While it doesn't yellow with time, it could make cracking sounds when you apply light pressure on the back of your iPhone. It's not a perfect fit, as other customers and I have noticed. The Clear case lacks Apple's famous premium, perfectionist touch, and it's certainly way overpriced at $49. Meanwhile, the Silicone case has a higher-end build but is significantly bulkier.

Apple Silicone vs Clear: Which official iPhone case is right for you?

The obvious winner in this battle is the Apple Silicone case. You get better value for your money, including better protection, more color options, superior durability, and a lack of exposed magnets. However, the more muted colors subjectively ruin the iPhone 14 Pro's sleek look, especially since they conceal the shiny, stainless steel frame.

Otherwise, if you're looking for a sleeker option that doesn't cover your iPhone's original design and glow, then the Clear case is a decent pick. Despite it being inferior in many ways, it's not as bulky as the SIlicone case, which is important with a phone that's already as thick as the iPhone 14 Pro. I also rely on the MagSafe Wallet, which hides the magnets exposed in the Clear case. If you're like me and haven't dropped a single smartphone, you don't necessarily need the superior protection and durability of the Silicone case.