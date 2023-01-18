This week has been full of surprises, especially if you're a fan of Apple and its products, as the company announced new MacBook Pro laptops, a Mac Mini, and a HomePod. While it appears that it's done releasing new hardware for the time being, a new report has surfaced, with news of Apple's ambitions in the smart home segment.

According to a report from Bloomberg, the company is working on new products in order to directly complete with the likes of Amazon and Google. Amazon has slowly been building out its product lineup that now includes a wide variety of speakers and smart home displays. Furthermore, Google has also shown its desire to be more aggressive in this product category, with its upcoming Pixel Tablet that will double as a smart home display.

As far as what Apple is working on, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that the company is focusing first on a smart display that can be thought of as a low-end iPad. It would offer touch controls for thermostats, lights, and other connected products. It will even be able to handle calls using FaceTime. The clever part about this product is that it can easily be mounted on a wall by using magnets. This mounting mechanism will allow users to move the display freely from room to room. Beyond this, Apple is also looking to branch out to larger smart home displays.

In addition to a smart display, the company is also apparently working on a new version of its Apple TV device, which is set to arrive sometime next year. The device would have a similar design to the current model but will have upgraded internals. There is also report of a similar device with an integrated camera and speaker, but that seems to have now been delayed. While Apple can some great hardware products, one area it will need to improve before going against Amazon and Google will be its Siri voice assistant, which has become way overdue for an overhaul.

Source: Bloomberg