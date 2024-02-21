Key Takeaways Apple expands beyond tech with Apple Sports app, offering real-time scores and stats for sports fans.

While Apple may be synonymous with the iPhone and AirPods, sports aren’t usually the first topic that comes to mind when you think of the tech giant. The company has expanded well beyond its humble beginnings as a computer manufacturer, now branching into areas as seemingly farfetched as scripted television series. However, it hasn’t forgotten about sports fans as it’s evolved, even going as far as to feature scores in a dedicated tab within Apple News. That being said, a new app could now make it even easier to keep up with your favorite teams.

Apple has announced the launch of a new iOS app called Apple Sports, designed to provide real-time scores and stats for sports enthusiasts. Currently, the app is free to download for device owners who are in the US, UK, and Canada. Language-wise, the app supports English, French, and Spanish, and Apple has not announced whether more will be supported in the future. There was also no information announced pertaining to the future availability of the app in other countries. To start, Apple Sports will include scores and stats from the following organizations as their seasons roll on — MLS, NBA, men’s and women’s NCAA basketball, NHL, Bundesliga, LaLiga, Liga MX, Ligue 1, Premier League, and Serie A. The company noted that it intends to make information pertaining to the MLB, NFL, NCAAF, NWSL, and WNBA available as their seasons commence.

Apple Sports also allows you to customize the app to prominently feature your favorite teams and leagues. However, it seems that the goal is to keep you up to speed on what’s happening in regard to sports in-play — this would explain the absence of the NFL, for example, which is currently not in-season. Whether this deters people from switching from their existing sports app over to Apple Sports has yet to be seen.