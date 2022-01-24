Apple’s spring 2022 event to feature iPhone SE 5G, a new iPad Air, and a new Mac

Apple is widely expected to hold its first launch event of 2022 in March or April. Rumors so far suggest that the spring event will see the launch of the 3rd Gen iPhone SE. But that’s not the only product the Cupertino giant plans to unveil at the event, it seems.

According to a fresh report from reliable Apple insider Mark Gurman, Apple’s spring event may see the launch of a new iPad Air and a Mac, in addition to the iPhone SE 5G. Apple’s first annual event usually features a small batch of products, with major product launches reserved for the second half of the year. While the last year’s sprint event saw Apple launching a new iPad Pro, Gurman believes the next Pro model will likely not arrive until later this year. Instead, Apple is planning to bring a brand new iPad Air, which hasn’t been updated since 2020. While not much is known about the next-gen iPad Air at this point, it’s said to pack the A15 Bionic chipset, the same one used in the latest iPhone 13 lineup and iPad Mini 6.

Besides the iPhone SE 5G and revamped iPad Air, the sprint event may also bring a new Mac with the M1 Pro chipset. This could be a higher-end Mac mini or iMac. While the exact date isn’t known at this stage, the event is expected to take place between March and April.

Meanwhile, the highly anticipated products such as the iPhone 14 lineup, redesigned MacBook Air, upgraded AirPods Pro, an l0w-end MacBook Pro, and three Apple Watches are reportedly launching this fall. According to previous reports, the revamped MacBook Air will feature a white keyboard, multiple colorways, additional ports, and a faster chipset.