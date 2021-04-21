Here’s how much Apple’s new iPad Pro, M1 iMac, and other products cost in India

Apple introduced a bunch of new products at its ‘Spring Loaded’ event the other day, including an all-new iPad Pro series and a new iMac powered by Apple’s ARM-based M1 chip. We also have a revamped Apple TV 4K, a new purple color option for the iPhone 12 and 12 mini, and the highly anticipated Apple AirTags.

We’ve covered the U.S. pricing and availability during our launch coverage, but if you’re looking to pick up these products in India, here’s what you need to know about the Indian pricing:

New Apple iPad Pro (2021) with M1

The new iPad Pro is even more souped-up with the inclusion of Apple’s M1 chipset, the same one used in Apple’s impressive new Macbook lineup. Not only that, but the larger 12.9-inch model now comes with the company’s new Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display that can offer up to 1600-nits of peak brightness. Even the USB-C port gets an upgrade and now offers Thunderbolt 4 and USB 4 support, meaning super-fast data transfers and wider bandwidth.

Here’s the official India pricing from the new iPad Pro…

Apple iPad Pro (M1) 11-inch:

128GB- ₹71,900

256GB- ₹80,900

512GB- ₹98,900

1TB- ₹1,34,900

2TB- ₹1,70,900

Apple iPad Pro (M1) 12.9-inch (Liquid Retina XDR):

128GB- ₹99,900

256GB- ₹1,08,900

512GB- ₹1,26,900

1TB- ₹1,62,900

2TB- ₹1,98,900

The new iPad Pro with M1 will be available for order starting 30 April and shipments will go out by the second half of May.

New Apple TV 4K

Apple has also unveiled the new Apple TV 4K powered by Apple’s A12 Bionic chipset that was first introduced with the iPhone XS and XR in 2018. The new Apple TV 4K brings support for high frame rate HDR content and Dolby Vision. There is also a new feature that lets you use an iPhone to function as a color calibration tool for the Apple TV. Lastly, there’s also a redesigned Siri remote that comes with a touch-sensitive D-pad just like the good old iPod. That D-pad can be used as a jog-dial so you can quickly skip to your favorite part of a movie.

32GB- ₹18,900

64GB- ₹20,900

Apple TV 4K Remote- ₹5,800

The company has yet to confirm Indian availability for the new Apple TV 4K.

Apple AirTag

Similar to a Tile tracker or the recently launched Samsung Galaxy Smart Tags, the AirTag is a small location tracking device designed to help people find their lost devices. You can hook it up to your keys, luggage, backpacks, etc., and track them using an iPhone with the Find My app. If your iPhone has the U1 chip, you can use ultra-wideband technology for Precision Finding.

Single pack- ₹3,190

Four pack- ₹10,900

New Apple iMac 24″ (M1)

The new iMac also gets the M1 chip coupled with an extremely thin design language and a large 24-inch 4.5K display. It will be available in a variety of vibrant colors with matching accessories including the new Magic Keyboard with built-in Touch ID, Magic mouse, and Magic trackpad.

8-Core CPU, 7-Core GPU (8GB RAM + 256GB storage)- ₹1,19,900

8-Core CPU, 8-Core GPU (8GB RAM + 256GB storage)- ₹1,39,900

8-Core CPU, 8-Core GPU (8GB RAM + 512GB storage)- ₹1,59,900

The new iMac with M1 will be available for order starting 30 April, with shipments starting by the second half of May.

iPhone 12 in Purple

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini will now be offered in a new purple color option starting at ₹69,900 for the iPhone 12 mini and ₹79,900 for the iPhone 12. It will be available at the same price as the other variants, with pre-orders starting from 23 April.

All of these products can be picked up from Apple.com/in/ or other participating online retailers.