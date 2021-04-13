Apple schedules ‘Spring Loaded’ event for April 20

Apple has confirmed that its next event will take place on Tuesday, April 20. The “Spring Loaded” event will once again be virtual, and kicks off at 10 a.m. PDT.

The event will take place about a month before Apple’s WWDC at the beginning of June, and will likely see the company unveil new hardware, including the long-awaited AirTags. The Tile-like location tracking devices should allow users to precisely track everyday items using ultra-wideband technology and Apple’s Find My network.

Apple is also rumored to be readying new iPad Pro models. A recent Bloomberg report claimed the 12.9-inch iPad Pro will debut with a Mini LED screen, allowing the device to offer high contrast ratio without the risk of burn-in that can happen with OLED displays. The new iPad Pro models are also expected to come equipped with more powerful processors and improved cameras. A new iPad mini has also been rumored for the first half of this year.

Apple has other products reportedly in the works, but it’s unclear if they’ll make their debut in the spring. It’s possible Apple could debut a revamped iMac lineup with Apple Silicon. Meanwhile, the company is reportedly working on new AirPods and AirPods Pro. The AirPods are expected to feature an AirPods Pro-esque design with a shorter stem, while the new AirPods Pro could launch without a stem.

It’s also possible we’ll see a new Apple TV with an updated processor, redesigned remote, and 120Hz support. It’s unlikely, however, that we’ll see the rumored all-in-one Apple TV with a built-in speaker and camera, or a smart display — both of which we learned about just this week.

Today’s invite comes after Siri revealed the event before Apple had the opportunity to send out invites. We’ll see what the company has prepared when the Spring Loaded event kicks off on Tuesday, April 20 at 10 a.m. PDT.