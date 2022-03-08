Apple launches standalone Magic Mouse, Keyboard, and Trackpad in black and silver

Apple just announced the Apple Studio Display and the Mac Studio at its “Peek Performance” event. While those products are certainly the highlight of that particular part of the presentation, the company also announced that the Magic Trackpad, Magic Keyboard, and Magic Mouse in black and silver can now be purchased standalone.

These are the same Magic products that Apple has launched in the past, though this time around, they’re in black and silver. Previously, the only way to get these three products was to buy an iMac and get them in the box with your iMac. Now though, you can buy these ones standalone. They have all the same features that you expect. There’s not a whole lot that’s actually different, aside from preventing you from needing to purchase an entirely new computer just to get some shiny new color peripherals… oh, and they’re $20 more expensive than the white versions, too.

The Magic Keyboard offers Touch ID, Spotlight, a number pad, and more. The Magic Mouse still has the same lightning port that’s on the underside of the mouse, meaning that you can’t use it while it’s charging. The Magic Trackpad is also very much unchanged and works in the exact same way that you would expect it to. If you’re looking to pick up these three peripherals in their “new” colorways, then you can check out the links below.