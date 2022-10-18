Apple still offers its low-cost 9th generation iPad for $329

Despite Apple launching a new affordable iPad today, the company has still kept its 9th generation offering, giving those that want it, a lower barrier for entry with its $329 price tag. The tablet has been the best bang for the buck for quite some time when discussing iPads and that appears to still remain the case.

The iPad 9th generation has a 10.2-inch Retina display that is LED backlit and is powered by Apple’s A13 Bionic chip. In addition to a home button that houses a Touch ID sensor, the tablet also supports the first generation Apple Pencil. Since this model has a Lightning port, you can conveniently charge the Apple Pencil by plugging it directly into the tablet. As far as battery life, you’re looking at about ten hours of use on a single charge. The tablet also has a single 8MP camera on the rear that can record video in 1080p up to 30 frames per second and a front-facing camera coming in at 12MP.

Although this is an older model, it’s still quite powerful, offering the ability to connect to a keyboard to take productivity to a new level. The 9th generation iPad is available in two colors, Space Gray and Silver, and currently starts at $329 for the Wi-Fi model with 64GB of internal storage. There is also a model with cellular connectivity that starts at $459 and also has 64GB of internal storage. If you need more space, you can always upgrade to the 256GB variant.

If you get lucky, you can sometimes find the price of the tablet reduced, coming in at much less than Apple’s retail price. Most recently it was discounted to $269 during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. Thankfully, the price still remains at $269, so if you are interested, now would be the perfect time to buy.

Source: Apple