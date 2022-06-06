The Apple Store is down, which could mean new hardware later today!

We’re used to seeing the online Apple Store going offline a few hours before a certain hardware-focused event. This is usually to prepare for the new iPhones, iPads, or Macs the company is adding to its digital store. However, Apple typically keeps its store online during its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). That’s because it doesn’t usually launch new devices during this event. Surprise, surprise — the Apple Store is currently down for the first time in years during a WWDC. This could verify the rumors pointing at new hardware launches later today.

WWDC 2022 could potentially pack a lot in terms of software and hardware. The leaks make us believe that there will be some major changes across iOS, iPadOS, and watchOS. However, that’s seemingly not just it. Apple might reveal today a brand new “M2” chip and the redesigned MacBook Air we’ve been anticipating for months now. The bad news is that last-minute rumors are pointing at 3-4 colors only. Originally, we had been under the impression that we would be getting colors that match those of the colorful M1 iMac.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Apart from new Macs, it’s unclear what other hardware we might see. Apple’s AR/VR (mixed-reality) headset reportedly won’t make it to the show today. We aren’t expecting any new iPhones, iPads, or Apple Watches. Whether the company has secretly been working on revealing even more devices today is yet to be seen.

Ultimately — with the online Apple Store going offline — it’s safe to assume that software updates won’t be the only focus of today’s event. Apart from upgraded Mac models and chips, it’s hard to tell what we could be getting our hands on. We will learn all of the official details in less than four hours, once Apple shares them.

Make sure to check back during and after the event for our live coverage, opinions, comments, and more!

What hardware do you want Apple to reveal at WWDC 2022? Let us know in the comments section below.