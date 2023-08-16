Apple Studio Display $1350 $1599 Save $249 The Apple Studio Display is a fantastic monitor that can become a great extension of any laptop but especially the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. The monitor has a very sharp and color accurate 5K screen, and it comes with a built-in 12MP webcam. Furthermore, it can connect to devices using a USB-C Thunderbolt cable that can also charge your laptop up to 96W. $1350 at Amazon $1399 at B&H

There are a lot of great monitor options on the market, but if you're looking for a high-resolution 5K display that's extremely color accurate, you can't go wrong with the Apple Studio Display. This monitor is a must-have especially if you're someone that ones a Mac computing product like a Mac Mini or MacBook.

As you might expect from Apple, the materials used to craft this display are excellent, and its design is minimal yet powerful. While this monitor can be pretty costly, normally coming in at $1500, you can now get it for $250 off, coming in at its lowest price yet. So if you've been looking for a great way to expand your screen real estate, be sure to grab this deal while you can.

What's great about the Apple Studio Display?

The Apple Studio Display features a 27-inch 5K retina screen that maxes out at 600 nites of brightness and offers support for P3 wide color and up to one billion colors. While the visuals are a big part of the experience, Apple has also included an impressive six-speaker sound system in its monitor, providing a robust and immersive experience that also supports Spatial Audio.

Furthermore, the monitor also has an ultrawide 12MP camera that can be used for video calls, while also keeping you in the frame thanks to features like Center Stage. In addition to all of the above, you can count on the monitor producing high-quality audio thanks to its triple microphone array and providing a wide range of connectivity options with one Thunderbolt 3 port and three USB-C ports. The Thunderbolt port can be used to supply power to connected laptops up to 96W.

For the most part, you're going to get the best experience when connecting this monitor to a Mac product. While it is possible to get it working with a Windows laptop, it's just not going to be a great experience, and you can certainly find something better for the price.