Apple Studio Display receives audio fix thanks to new firmware update

The Apple Studio Display has not had a good run so far. The $1,599 monitor experienced webcam issues during its launch, and more recently, users began complaining of sound issues. Apple has now issued a new firmware update that should fix the the monitor’s audio problems.

Apple has been aware of the audio issues regarding the Studio Display. The problem has persisted for several months, with users recently reporting the issues getting worse. But, that should all change now, as Apple has issued a new firmware update addressing the specific issue. According to the firmware notes, the new update will “resolves an audio issue with Studio Display.” This should be a welcome change for anyone experiencing problems.

As mentioned previously, Apple had an issue with its monitor’s webcam, with users complaining of poor image quality. In the same vein, Apple later issued firmware to fix it, improving noise reduction, contrast, and the camera. Mind you, this is happening on a $1,599 monitor. But despite its shortcomings, the Studio Display is quite impressive, making use of an A13 Bionic SoC, 64GB of onboard storage, and runs a version of iOS 15.

So if you’ve been experiencing audio issues be sure to update your firmware immediately. You can do this by heading to the Apple menu in the top left hand corner. From there, click on the Apple logo and head to the settings menu. Inside the settings menu, find and click on the software update icon. It should automatically check for updates, bringing up the firmware. If it doesn’t automatically check, manual ask it to fetch the updates. Now, just install the available updates and you should be good to go.

If you’re just sick and tired of these problems, it might be a good time to switch to a new monitor. Be sure to check out our monitor guide some recommendations.

Source: Apple