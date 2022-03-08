Apple’s new Studio Display has an iPhone on the inside

Apple has announced a new Studio Display during its Peek Performance event. This monitor, announced alongside the new Mac Studio, is designed for creative professionals. This is a 27-inch 5K Retina Display, with P3 Wide Color, True Tone and 600 nits of brightness, delivering a high-end visual experience. It also uses an anti-reflective coating, and there’s a nanotextured glass option if you want to reduce glare even further.

It’s not just a display, though. The Studio Display comes with the hardware of an iPhone on the inside, or at least some of it. It has an Apple A13 Bionic chipset inside, and artificial intelligence helps with the built-in camera, too. The Studio Display comes with a 12MP front-facing camera supporting Apple’s Center Stage feature, meaning the camera can track users and follow them around to keep them in the frame.

For audio, the Apple Studio Display comes with a six-speaker setup, include four force-canceling woofers and two tweeters, which sounds similar to what’s inside the MacBook Pro. The speakers support spatial audio and Dolby Atmos, too. To capture audio, it has three studio-quality microphones for clear voice and video calls.

Design-wise, the Studio Display comes with narrow bezels all around, and it supports up to 30 degrees of tilt across the board. There’s also an option for a stand with both tilt and height adjustment. Otherwise, you can get a VESA mounting option, which also lets you choose whether you want to use the monitor in landscape or portrait orientation.

For connectivity, the Studio Display features three USB Type-C ports with 10Gbps of bandwidth, plus a Thunderbolt port to connect to any Mac that supports it, including the new Mac Studio. In addition to the display signal, the Thunderbolt port can deliver up to 90W of power to a laptop, so if you’re using a MacBook Pro, you can charge it that way.

The Apple Studio Display is available to order today on Apple’s website, and it’ll begin shopping on March 18th. It starts at $1,599 with a standard glass coating and tilt-adjustable stand or VESA mounting adapter.