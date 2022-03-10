Unsurprisingly, Apple’s Studio Display has limited functionality when used with Windows

At this week’s Apple event, the company showed off an all new Studio Display to accompany the Mac Studio. Starting at $1,599, this isn’t just a monitor. It’s a 27-inch 5K screen that basically has an iPhone 11 build into it. It has its own A13 Bionic processor and 12MP Ultra Wide camera with features like Center Stage.

And according to Apple’s spec sheet, it’s only compatible with modern Macs and several new iPads. However, you can use it with Windows, albeit in a limited capacity. In a statement to The Verge, an Apple spokesperson confirmed what works and what won’t.

The short answer is that this is going to work like most accessories that are made for a specific product. When you use Apple’s Studio Display with a Windows PC, it’s pretty much going to be a dumb product. It will be like using any 5K monitor with a 12MP webcam and speakers. Those things will all work, the one caveat being that you need Thunderbolt 3 or 4 to connect it and get the full resolution.

Key features that won’t work are Center Stage, Spatial Audio, and of course, “Hey, Siri”. Obviously, Apple just builds this stuff out to work with macOS, and it simply hasn’t put any work into making it compatible with Windows. The Cupertino firm probably isn’t even anticipating a lot of Windows users buying a Studio Display, especially given that Apple Silicon Macs don’t have Boot Camp.

After all, if you’re a Windows user that’s looking for a high-resolution monitor with a webcam and speakers, you might want to check out the Dell UltraSharp Conference Monitor, which is 31.5 inches and has a built-in 4K webcam that will move the field of view to focus on you, just like Center Stage does. It doesn’t have Hey, Siri, but if you really want that as a Windows user, you can just put a HomePod on your desk or something.

