The Apple Studio Display is a great companion piece if you already own some Apple Mac computing products or are just looking to get yourself a really elegant looking 5K monitor for your Windows PC. The Studio Display features an impressive well-calibrated panel with support for P3 wide color, and also features a Thunderbolt port that can supply a connected laptop with up to 96W of power. This monitor is typically priced at $1,600 but has now been discounted down to $1,350 for a limited time.

What's great about the Apple Studio Display?

As mentioned above, the Apple Studio Display features a 27-inch 5K Retina display with 600 nits of brightness, support for one billion colors, and offers support for P3 wide color. Not only does the monitor look good, but it also sounds good, thanks to its six-speaker sound system that offers support for Spatial Audio. The monitor also has a 12MP ultrawide camera that also features Center Stage, which can actively keep you in the frame while you're on a video call.

Furthermore, those on a call can feel confident about the audio being captured thanks to the monitor's three-mic array. As far as connectivity goes, the monitor has one Thunderbolt 3 port and also three USB-C ports. As mentioned earlier, the Thunderbolt port can be used to supply power to a connected laptop up to 96W. While the monitor is built primarily for Apple products, it is possible to use it with a Windows PC. You just won't get the best experience.

Why buy the Apple Studio Display?

With all that said, the Apple Studio Display is made for a very niche group of people. If you're going to be browsing web pages all day and just punching up Word documents, you can probably find something better for far less money. But if you need a monitor that is going to be extremely color accurate, this is going to be the monitor for you. In addition to the excellent colors, you're also going to get great sound and find impressive build quality with this unit. As stated before, this monitor is on sale for a limited time, so take advantage of the new price while you can.