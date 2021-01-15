Apple reportedly eyeing subscription podcast service

Apple offers one of the most widely used podcasting apps on the market, and a new report claims the company is looking to put more resources behind the medium.

According to The Information, Apple is in discussions to launch a premium podcast service that would feature access to original content for a monthly fee. The latest rumor builds on an earlier report from Bloomberg that claimed Apple is exploring ways to expand into original programming in podcasts.

Apparently, Apple’s goal is to use the service to complement Apple TV+. One possibility is for these original podcasts to be a spinoff of shows already on the video streaming platform. The other possibility is for these original podcasts to be written with the intent of eventually becoming a show or movie on Apple TV+.

Apple is also reportedly exploring original podcasts in an effort to compete against the likes of Spotify, which has built a strong lineup of exclusive podcast content, including The Joe Rogan Experience. Apple has allegedly approached production companies about collaborating on original content, although The Information warns that we may not ever see a finished product.

The Information suggests that Apple could try to entice creators by offering the opportunity to earn more money. Outside of these few details, the report doesn’t reveal when such a service might launch or how much it will cost, although it does mention the possibility of users paying for individual podcasts.

If that’s the case, Apple’s premium podcast service may not charge a monthly free. Rather, it might allow podcast creators to charge for individual episodes, or a series, at their discretion.

Apple already offers a variety of different services, including Music, TV+, News+, Fitness+, Arcade, and iCloud—all of which can be subscribed to individually or in a bundle. While adding premium podcasts to the mix seems like the logical next step, they better be extremely compelling in order to convince people to pay.