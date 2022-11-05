Apple unveiled its Tap to Pay service on iPhone towards the beginning of the year. The service allowed merchants a new and easy way to take contactless payments simply by using a compatible iPhone. The service is supported by major networks like American Express, Discover, Mastercard, and Visa. Now, the platform is gaining more support, with PayPal and Venmo iOS apps soon offering support for Apple's Tap to Pay service.

The news comes from PayPal's earnings call held this week by way of MacRumors, who reported that during the call, the company announced that "U.S. merchant customers will soon be able to accept contactless debit or credit cards and mobile wallets, including Apple Pay, using an iPhone and the PayPal or Venmo iOS app." This is quite a bit of news and support for the platform, considering that PayPal and Venmo both have a huge user base.

Apple's Tap to Pay service offers merchants a platform that can be trusted. The company designed the interface to clearly show the most important details of the transaction, like the price, the merchant's name, the category of the product, and more. Furthermore, like other digital payment systems, the customer's information is protected, but Apple takes things a step further by not saving any data about the types of products being purchased.

Along with major credit card companies, Apple's Tap to Pay service also gained support from Square just a couple of months ago. This was quite a bit of news, considering that Square manufactures its own contactless payment devices with similar capabilities. For those who are curious about the feature, you will need to have an iPhone Xs or later if you want to use Apple's Tap to Pay service. In addition, it will only be available to those in the United States.

Source: MacRumors