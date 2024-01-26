Key Takeaways EU users will have access to third-party app marketplaces and payment services with iOS 17.4 in March.

A bug in Apple Maps causing businesses to be falsely marked as closed has cost business owners thousands of dollars.

The rumored Apple Car likely won't be released until 2028, and the company is now aiming for Level 2 autonomy instead of Level 4.

Welcome to our first edition of Apple this week, a weekly summary that compiles the most interesting and notable news from Cupertino. In the past seven days, we've read and published plenty of articles revolving around the great iPhone maker. So, naturally, you may have missed some of the headlines, and we're here to fill you in with what matters. This includes iOS 17 stable and beta updates, Apple Pencil 3 and iPad rumors, Vision Pro sale numbers, major App Store changes in the EU, and much more. Without further ado, let's get right into it!

Significant modifications to iOS in the EU

Let's start with what we can arguably consider the biggest Apple news of the week. To comply with the EU's DMA, Apple had to make some major changes to iOS, particularly when it comes to the App Store. When iOS 17.4 launches in March, users in the EU will be able to rely on third-party app marketplaces and payment services. Furthermore, web browser developers will no longer be forced to adopt the WebKit engine in the region.

Due to these regulations, Apple has also been pushed to make the iPhone's NFC chip more accessible, which would allow contactless payment apps to fully leverage its power. However, as you'd expect from Apple, these changes only apply to EU users, and the rest of the world will still be governed by the same old guidelines. You can read our detailed coverage to learn more about these changes by following this link.

iOS 17.3 and watchOS 10.3 released

In other major news, following weeks of beta testing, Apple finally released iOS 17.3 to the public a few days ago. It introduces the Stolen Device Protection feature, new Unity wallpaper, collaborative playlists in Apple Music, and support for the new Unity face on watchOS 10.3. We expectedly got similar iPadOS and macOS updates, but they don't really pack any noticeable exclusives, beyond support for the aforementioned iPhone additions. For the full change logs, you can head over to the dedicated article.

New OS betas

Source: Emojipedia

Following the stable OS launch, Apple typically seeds a fresh round of betas for the upcoming releases. This week was no different, as we got iOS 17.4 beta 1, along with its iPad and Apple TV counterparts. Through iOS 17.4 beta 1, developers can start testing the new EU-specific APIs, in addition to some universal changes that users can enjoy globally. These include support for Unicode 15.1 emoji, auto transcripts in Apple Podcasts, Siri and Stolen Device Protection improvements, and some minor cosmetic changes across some apps.

Apple Maps bug cost businesses large sums

Moving on to some stranger news, a weird bug in Apple Maps has falsely marked some businesses as permanently closed (via ABC News). One of the affected business owners explained how this error has cost them thousands of dollars, as many customers rely on Apple Maps' business details and schedules when planning to eat out. Eventually, the owner was able to claim the business as theirs on Apple Maps and mark it as open. However, the map started showing the wrong location for their restaurant. Similar complaints have also been shared by other business owners on online platforms, and it's seemingly unclear what the reason behind this bug is.

In other strange news (via MacRumors), some macOS Ventura users were automatically updated to macOS Sonoma, despite having automatic OS updates disabled in settings. Multiple users reported that their Macs displayed a notification regarding Sonoma's availability. However, despite neither interacting with it nor enabling automatic updates, it proceeded to install itself on their machines anyway. It's still unclear what has caused this behavior, and Apple hasn't publicly commented on the matter.

Apple Car further drifting away

Remember the rumored Apple Car? Well, this upcoming product's timeline continues to stretch. Previous whispers had stated that the autonomous car would launch around 2026. However, a Bloomberg report from earlier this week suggests we won't see it until 2028 or so.

Furthermore, the company had reportedly been aiming at Level 4 autonomy, which would enable the car to self-drive in certain conditions. Now, though, it appears that the Cupertino firm will be aiming at Level 2 instead, which would assist the driver with some functions but not completely take over. Nevertheless, 2028 is still four years away, and a lot could change by then, including the potential discontinuation of the project if it doesn't meet Apple's standards.

iPhone notifications tracking users

With iOS 14.5 and later, apps require users' permission to track across apps and websites. Since this feature's introduction, some developers have been trying to find alternative ways to fingerprint and track iPhone users.

The video above demonstrates how certain apps have been caught tracking users through a loophole in the iOS notification system. When a user receives a notification, iOS allows the relevant app to wake up in the background, even if it's closed, to fetch relevant information and populate the notification with remote content, when necessary. The process also allows developers to collect some device signals and information, such as its current uptime, which could then help them fingerprint users by comparing the data sets. Fortunately, starting spring 2024, developers will have to explain to Apple how they're using these APIs to avoid abuse.

Apple spring event rumors

Photo: Brady Snyder

And speaking of spring, a Bloomberg report from this week further reiterates that we can expect new Macs and iPads in March or April. These could include an M2 iPad Air, along with M3-powered iPad Pro and MacBook Air models. Alongside these introductions, we can expect the company to also reveal the rumored Apple Pencil 3, as iPadOS 17.4 beta 1 code references the unreleased accessory, which may support Find My. The code also suggests that Face ID may be relocated to the landscape edge of the iPad Pro models. Considering that the front camera has made a similar shift on the iPad 10, it would make sense for Apple to unify its tablet line and start positioning the camera in the same spot.

Vision Pro (re)sales

Lastly, according to Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple may have sold around 180,000 Vision Pro units during the first pre-order week. However, a quick search on platforms like eBay reveals how over a thousand of these were bought by scalpers who are now attempting to sell them for an even higher price tag. At this point, it's still too early to predict whether the Vision Pro will gain traction and succeed or die as a niche product.

Netflix, for example, stated that it currently doesn't see the device's potential, particularly when it comes to its business. As a result, it won't be releasing a dedicated visionOS app. YouTube and Spotify are other popular apps that also won't be available on the Vision Pro when it starts shipping in February. Of course, this could all change in the future, and developers could build native apps for the headset if the adoption rate rises. This, however, likely won't be the case until Apple expands its availability to other countries later this year.

That's a wrap!

These were some of the most interesting and significant Apple news from this week. From new OS releases, to nosy notifications, angry business owners, and upcoming device rumors — the past few days have been jam-packed with headlines across the board. To stay up to date with the latest computing and Apple news, make sure to check our front page.