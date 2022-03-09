Apple has a new $159 Thunderbolt 4 cable, but it’s not overpriced

Apple revealed a handful of new devices on Monday, including the new iPhone SE with 5G connectivity, an iPad Air with an M1 chip, the Mac Studio, and an updated Studio Display. Although it didn’t get a mention during Apple’s live event, the company also has a new Thunderbolt 4 cable that costs $159, which actually appears to be a decent value.

Apple has a new 3-meter Thunderbolt 4 cable (9.8 feet, for my fellow ‘Muricans) on its online store, which is listed as “Coming soon” with no release or shipping date. Apple says the cord supports “Thunderbolt 3, Thunderbolt 4, and USB 4 data transfer up to 40Gb/s, USB 3.1 Gen 2 data transfer up to 10Gb/s, DisplayPort video output (HBR3), and charging up to 100W.” The cable is also braided to reduce tangling, and can be used to daisy-chain up to six Thunderbolt 3 devices.

There were quite a few remarks from the peanut gallery about how expensive the cable is, given Apple’s well-earned reputation for high prices on accessories — this is the same company selling a $999 monitor stand, after all. However, this appears to be a rare occasion where Apple’s pricing is actually competitive. As The Verge pointed out, there seems to be no reputable cable manufacturer is currently selling a Thunderbolt 4 cable over two meters in length. Thunderbolt’s maximum 40Gb/s data speed is a challenge for any cord, and increased length requires better materials than you’d find in your average Anker USB cable.

There’s also a new 1.8 meter Thunderbolt 4 cable for $129.00, which is already shipping. There’s more competition at that price point, with Belkin selling a similar 2m Thunderbolt 4 cable for $70, and Cable Matters has one for $60. Both cords are rated for 40Gb/s, just like Apple’s options. The new Thunderbolt cables are intended to be used with the new Studio Display, the new high-end monitor from Apple that was also revealed on Monday.

Source: The Verge