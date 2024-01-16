Key Takeaways Apple will have to allow developers to reference third-party payment methods in their iOS apps.

Back in 2020, Epic Games challenged Apple's strict guidelines by introducing an alternative payment system for IAPs in Fortnite. The great iPhone maker expectedly reacted by removing the game from the iOS App Store, as its developer guidelines explicitly prohibit that. As a result, Epic Games took Apple to court for its monopolistic practices, which not only ban devs from implementing third-party billing systems in their iPhone apps, but also forbid them from simply mentioning them. Following over three long years of this legal battle, the Supreme Court has finally concluded it, and Apple will have to allow devs to reference third-party payment methods in their apps.

The ruling was originally made by Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in 2021, which opposes Apple's "anti-steering" measures. At the time, the Cupertino firm appealed that ruling, which delayed its actual implementation. However, as per a Bloomberg report, the Supreme Court has now refused to consider Apple's appeal. Consequently, the company will have to comply with the ruling made in 2021.

When it takes effect, developers should be able to reference other payment methods in their iOS apps, such as their own websites. Nonetheless, implementing payment processing systems in the iOS apps themselves will still be prohibited. As a result, apps like Spotify will finally be able to direct users to their websites to sign up for their premium services. Users still won't be able to pay directly in apps if the devs haven't opted for Apple's billing system, though.

While this is generally good news to developers who wish to avoid Apple's 15% to 30% commission fees, the tech overlord may still be able to charge them a lower value. After all, the ruling only forces Apple to allow referencing these alternative payment methods and seemingly doesn't stop it from charging a commission for it anyway, if it chooses to.

It's still unclear when Apple will respond to this ruling and alter its developer guidelines. Nevertheless, it appears that big changes are coming to the App Store, especially since app sideloading support on iOS 17 could be coming to the EU within two months or so, as well.