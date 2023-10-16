Key Takeaways Apple has developed a pad-like device to install the latest iOS updates on iPhones before they are opened, ensuring a smooth user experience from the start.

The device will be kept in Apple retail stores for use by their Specialists, who will update the new iPhones before handing them over to customers.

This unique approach by Apple aims to address common issues like overheating and software bugs in newly launched phones by providing fixes before users even open the box.

From mixed-reality headsets to new services, our predictions and rumors about what Apple might launch in 2023 were spot on. However, Apple was quietly working on one more product outside our knowledge, the details of which have only emerged recently. It has only one purpose: to help you get the latest iOS experience after switching your iPhone for the first time.

Apple has developed a pad-like device for installing the latest iOS updates to iPhone devices without opening the boxes. This will ensure users don't go through the extra step of installing the latest software update after buying an iPhone. It is useful in a situation when you're buying an iPhone model a few months or more after its official launch or a model that was originally shipped with an older version of iOS.

From the details provided by Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, it's evident that the device in question is not meant for sale to consumers. Instead, Apple will keep them in its retail stores to be used by its "Specialists" to upgrade the new iPhone to the latest iOS version before handing it over to users. No, it's not just about providing the users with all the latest and greatest new features.

Issues like overheating and other software-related bugs are quite common in newly launched phones. Phone makers release software updates to fix those issues via software updates, like how Apple fixed the overheating iPhone 15 devices by pushing the iOS 17.0.3 update. The difference Apple's upcoming updater device will make is that those issues will be addressed before users first open the boxes and start using their iPhones, ensuring a smooth and flawless experience right off the bat.

The way it works is pretty simple. Apple will place the boxes of iPhones on top of the updater, which, in turn, will turn on the iPhone wirelessly, update the phone to the latest iOS version, and switch it back off. Apple has plans to begin rolling out the physical iOS updater tool to its retail stores before the end of this year, which is when you'll know what it looks like unless, of course, someone leaks the information or images of the device beforehand.