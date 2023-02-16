The Apple Translate app is available on iPhones and iPads, but there's a lot inside the app you'll need to know first.

Apple Translate is a great application for those seeking a de-Googled life. While it may not support as many languages as Google Translate, it's still is a valid option if you're searching for alternatives. Whether you have a new iPhone or one of the excellent iPads, this application pretty much functions the same (although it's still unavailable on macOS). However, there is a lot to go through in the app, so we're going to break it all down.

Apple Translate settings

Before we launch the actual app, let's see what's in the Settings app. When navigating to that section, you will find two options: Downloaded Languages and On-Device Mode. Enabling the latter will revoke the app's permission to access Wi-Fi or mobile data, so the app willy only depend on the offline language packages you've downloaded. It's a great option for those on very limited data plans. Expectedly, though, offline translations aren't as accurate as those done through Apple servers.

3 Images

Close

Our advice would be to download the foreign languages you typically need without enabling On-Device Mode. This way, when you have a connection, you can rely on more accurate, online translations, but you can fall back on the downloaded language packs if you don't have service.

The Downloaded Languages section reveals a list of the languages you've already downloaded, in addition to another list highlighting the other languages you can download. As of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16, there are a bit under two dozen languages you can save for offline use.

Inside the Apple Translate app: All tabs explained

When you first launch the Apple Translate app, you will notice four different tabs at the bottom. Obviously, each of these tabs serves a unique purpose, so let's dive into each.

Translation

The Translation tab is the primary section of the app where you'll translate one language to another by typing or using your voice.

First, you will need to pick your source and target languages through the dropdown menus. Then, you can either type into the text field or tap the Microphone icon at the bottom to use your voice. If you pick the latter, just talk, and the app will automatically detect which of the two languages you're speaking.

However, do note that in this tab you can only speak or type one language at a time. So two parties can't speak different languages at the same time for live translations.

3 Images

Close

After you translate a phrase, new buttons will emerge on the translation card. The first has two arrows and allows you to show the translation in full screen, landscape mode. This will enlarge the font, making it easier for someone who isn't holding your iPhone to read it. It's ideal when communicating with a sales clerk, for example.

The next button has a star icon, which would add the translated phrase to the Favorites tab. It's an excellent way to save frequently-used phrases for later without needing to type them every time.

Next to that is a button with a book icon that lets you look up translated words in the dictionary individually. This is helpful if you want to learn how you ended up with a certain phrase.

Lastly, you get a play button, which says the translation out loud. This way, if you don't know how to pronounce the target language's words, your iPhone or iPad can do that for you. If you frequently rely on spoken translation, you can automate the action by tapping the three-dot menu towards the bottom right and enabling Play Translations.

2 Images

Close

Camera

The second section is handy for those trying to read a sign or menu, for example. Sometimes typing and speaking aren't enough, and the camera feature will try to fill this gap. Unfortunately, unlike Google Translate, live translations aren't supported. So you can't just point your iDevice at a word and have it translated automatically. Instead, you will need to click the shutter button to freeze the frame, and then have the app analyze the words on the freshly taken photo.

When you first enter this tab, the camera will launch. Point your device at the words you want to translate and click the Shutter button in the middle. If the area is too dim, you can tap the Flashlight button on the right. Alternatively, you could tap on the Gallery icon towards the left to import an existing image on your device.

Once you tap the Shutter button, a new Share button will replace the Flashlight on the right. This allows you to share the image with the translated text on it. Alternatively, you can click the (X) button in the middle to dismiss the photo.

2 Images

Close

Note that not all Apple Translate languages are supported as a source language in camera mode. If the language you're translating is grayed out, then you will have to manually type the words in the first Translation tab. Alternatively, you could depend on third-party Optical Character Recognition (OCR) software to copy and paste the text into Apple Translate.

Conversation

The third section is ideal if you want to have a conversation with someone you don't share a lingua franca with. This allows you both to take turns speaking in your preferred language and have the app display translations on the spot.

When you tap the microphone in the middle, your iPhone will start listening, and it can detect which of the two selected languages are being spoken. Once you stop talking, it'll display the translation immediately. Tap the microphone button when your partner is ready to start talking or enable Auto Translate in the three-dot menu if you want your iPhone to listen indefinitely. This spares you the need to tap the mic after each phrase.

2 Images

Close

Towards the bottom left, there's a button that allows you to change the app's layout between the default side-by-side or face-to-face. This way, if the person you're talking with is sitting across you, you can place the iPhone on the table between you, and each of you will have your own dedicated view. Clicking on any translated phrase will reveal the button we initially mentioned, such as full-screen mode, add to favorites, and play audio.

2 Images

Close

Favorites

Lastly, in the fourth tab, you get to view phrases you've starred, in addition to a log of your recent translation history. To delete a record, simply swipe left on it.

2 Images

Close

System-wide translations

What's so great about Apple Translate is that it also works on a system-wide level. For example, you can instantly translate an SMS or iMessage in the Messages app without needing to copy and paste it into Apple Translate. Similarly, you can translate a Safari webpage in real time, assuming the language is supported.

2 Images

Close

Let's say you're texting a person. You can type your message in the source language that you speak, select it, then hit Translate, followed by Replace with Translation. This way, the target language replaces what you've typed in the text field, and you can send it to a person who doesn't speak your language. This spares you the need to hop back and forth between Apple Translate and other apps. You can also conveniently add it to your Apple Translate favorites from the same pop-up menu.

3 Images

Close

It's worth mentioning that most of these system-wide Apple Translate features work on macOS, despite the Mac lacking a dedicated app.

As you can see, the Apple Translate app is rich with features, some of which remain absent from some rivaling services. Despite the app not offering as many languages as Google Translate, it still has the potential to grow thanks to the extra privileges it has on a system level. I prefer it over Google's offering simply because I can use it in any text field across all apps, sparing me the need to copy, paste, and hop between apps endlessly.