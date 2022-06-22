Apple Translate is rolling out support for Turkish, Dutch, and more to iOS 16 beta users

Apple revealed iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and macOS Ventura during the main keynote of WWDC 2022. One of the notable features for users living in foreign countries is support for additional Apple Translate languages. The company has mentioned that these operating systems will start including Turkish, Thai, Vietnamese, Polish, Indonesian, and Dutch in its Translate app. Additionally, these language will work when using the system-wide translation feature. Initially, these languages were missing from the first developer betas — which the company seeded right after the keynote concluded. It seems like Apple is now rolling out the mentioned languages as a server-side change.

We’ve discovered that Apple Translate has now started supporting Turkish, Thai, Polish, Indonesian, and Dutch. For the time being, Vietnamese remains missing from the app. As long as users are running iOS 16 beta 1, they should be able to see this change without installing a newer beta OS version. Interestingly, the Apple Translate app still lacks the new languages on iPadOS 16. However, they’re supported through the system-wide translation feature. In the Mac’s case, the new additions are completely absent on macOS Ventura developer beta 1 for now.

Apple Translate is objectively lacking when compared to Google’s solution. Nonetheless, the new language support is still a very welcome change. After all, Google has been working on its translation tool for a significantly longer time and has had the time to master and improve its accuracy. How precise the new languages in Apple Translate are remains to be seen.

Apart from this, iOS 16 introduces plenty of visual changes. These include an overhauled Lock Screen with widget and 3D wallpaper support. The operating system is currently in beta testing, and it should become available to the public this fall — potentially in mid September.

