Apple is now transparent about the games leaving its Arcade service

Back in late 2019, Apple launched its Arcade gaming service. This addition to its rich family of subscription services caters to casual gamers who are tired of ads and in-app purchases. By paying $4.99 per month, users get access to over 200 premium games on their favorite iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple TVs. Expectedly, when a user cancels their subscription, they lose access to all of the Apple Arcade games they had previously played. What many players don’t know, though, is that the game catalogue sometimes shrinks.

While the Cupertino firm adds a couple of games every month or so, it also drops certain titles for unclear reasons. To be more transparent with subscribers, the Apple Arcade tab on the App Store now displays a dedicated section highlighting which games are leaving the service soon. The new section is visible on iOS and macOS alike, giving users a heads-up regarding departing releases.

At the time of writing, the Leaving Arcade Soon section lists 15 titles that the service will be dropping in the near future. It’s still unclear when or why these games are leaving. We also don’t know if the respective developers will re-release them as non-Arcade editions down the road. The current list includes the following games:

Projection: First Light

Lifeslide

Various Daylife

EarthNight

Atone: Heart of the Elder Tree

Over the Alps

Dread Nautical

Cardpocalypse

Towaga: Among Shadows

Dead End Job

Don’t Bug Me!

Spelldrifter

Spidersaurs

Explottens

BattleSky Brigade: Harpooner

If you play any of the titles listed above, it’s a good idea to stop investing as much time into them. Even if you have them installed on your devices, you likely won’t be able to launch them when they’re no longer available on Apple Arcade.

Source: Touch Arcade