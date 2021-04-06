Next-gen Apple TV could support 120Hz refresh rate content, suggests tvOS 14.5 code

Apple is expected to launch new products at an event later this month, including new iPads, the next-gen AirPods 3, along with its second wave M1 powered Mac products. While we wait for the company to announce the official launch date, a new report now says that Apple could also be working on a refresh for the Apple TV.

Certain references suggest that we can expect the new Apple TV to support a 120Hz refresh rate. Spotted by 9to5Mac, tvOS 14.5 beta code includes multiple references to “120Hz” and “supports120Hz” inside tvOS’ PineBoard. PineBoard is the system’s internal name that controls the Apple TV interface, similar to SpringBoard on iPhone and iPad. Note that the current-gen Apple TV model cannot go beyond 4K 60Hz. That is because it only has an HDMI 2.0 port, and to achieve 120Hz, an HDMI 2.1 port is essential. This means that an upcoming model could support the faster refresh rate, making the entire experience smoother, with games making the most out of it.

Recently, a Bloomberg report had suggested that an Apple TV update is on track for 2021, and it is expected that it will also come with a redesigned remote control. Apple is said to be working with cable companies to offer a universal remote control that works with the Apple TV.

2021 could be the year of 120Hz refresh rates across the board for Apple as the next-gen iPhone is also expected to bring support for a 120Hz display. Before the launch of the iPhone 12 last year, multiple prototypes and test units included an option to enable a faster refresh rate. However, Apple chose not to introduce it yet, which means that this year, we are much more likely to see a 120Hz refresh rate make its way to the iPhone 13. The company recently announced dates for this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which will once again be an online-only event. The event will take place from June 7 through June 11, and we are expecting Apple to unveil iOS 15 along with new features coming to the next version of macOS.